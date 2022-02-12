COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council received proposals for the 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season on Wednesday from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. If approved, deer hunting bag limits will increase in 18 counties in September 2022.
As in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit. The proposed deer hunting season dates for 2022-23 include:
• Deer archery: Sept. 24, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023.
• Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022.
• Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022.
• Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023.
Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Deer bag limit increases are designed to slow herd growth and provide additional hunting opportunities and were proposed to be increased in 18 counties. Three counties are proposed to increase to two deer (from one deer): Clinton, Fayette and Pickaway. The remaining counties are proposed to increase to three deer (from two deer): Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Preble, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Washington.
Wednesday’s proposals also included separate deer hunting regulations in an expanded Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance area in Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties.
A disease surveillance area was established following the discovery in 2020 of two CWD-positive deer in Wyandot County. Further testing revealed eight more CWD-positive deer in 2021. The Division of Wildlife has proposed additional measures to increase the deer harvest, decrease the possibility of disease transmission and limit the spread of CWD in Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other similar species.
Proposed deer seasons in the disease surveillance area include a longer archery season that opens Sept. 1, and an early gun season.
• Deer archery: Sept. 1, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023.
• Early deer gun: Oct. 8-10, 2022.
• Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022.
• Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022.
• Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023.
Again, hunting hours remain 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
Further, public land deer hunting restrictions are proposed to be removed at Big Island, Andreoff and Wyandot wildlife areas. Public land restrictions were previously removed at Killdeer Plains and Lake La Su An wildlife areas.
Concerning Ohio’s wild turkey hunting seasons for 2023, there were also proposals. These proposed dates maintain a 30-day spring turkey season in the south zone and northeast zone. The proposed 2023 spring turkey dates:
• Youth season: April 15-16, 2023, 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
South zone:
• April 22-30, 2023, 30 minutes before sunrise to noon.
• May 1-21, 2023, 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
Northeast zone:
• April 29-May 7, 2023, 30 minutes before sunrise to noon.
• May 8-28, 2023, 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
The fall 2022 wild turkey season was proposed to be reduced by three weeks during the January meeting of the council. The proposed dates are Oct. 15-Nov. 13, 2022.
The Division of Wildlife also reviewed and updated the species listed as endangered, threatened, extirpated, species of concern and special interest. This year 58 different species listings were proposed for changed, added or removed from the endangered and threatened species list.
Three fish species, the alligator gar, blacknose shiner and longhead darter were proposed to be downgraded to endangered from extirpated. Many updates to dragonflies, damselflies and butterflies were proposed following years of thorough citizen science reporting. Two crayfish species, the blue crayfish and the crawzilla crawdad, were added to the list after previously unknown populations of both species were discovered in Ohio.
It was proposed to remove the requirement that a crossbow have traverse limbs and a stock that is at least 25 inches long. A shoulder-mount stock will still be required under this proposal. This will update the definition of a crossbow to allow newer designs that are shorter and have differing limb configurations.
It was also proposed to remove the restrictions for carrying a concealed firearm while hunting. Under this proposal, a person may carry and hunt with a legally concealed firearm.
The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Ohio Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are held virtually and open to the public. Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less. For more information visit wildohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.