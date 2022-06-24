A state program that pays private landowners to permit hunting on their properties has gotten off to a good start.
At least that's one one state Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) official told Defiance County commissioners during the latter's regular meeting Thursday.
Justin Harrington of the ODNR's District 2 office in Findlay informed commissioners that the program began last year — running between Sept. 1 and June 1 — and has paid property owners across the state nearly $900,000 to allow hunting on their lands at $22.76 per acre.
"It's pretty appealing to landowners," explained Harrington, who showed a listing of properties enrolled across the state. "It's doing pretty well. Of course the hunters love it."
He reported "minimal issues" with the program
Harrington and the county's state wildlife officer for Defiance County, Austin Dickinson, discussed the matter via a Zoom call Thursday with commissioners.
Property owners can sign up by accessing the ODNR website, although no permits will be issued until the program kicks in for a second year beginning in September.
Archery hunting of deer — but not the use of firearms — are permitted under the program. But firearms can be used to hunt turkey, waterfowl and small game, according to Harrington.
Commissioners discussed enrolling two county properties in the program, although unlike private property owners, they could not be compensated by the state for doing so.
The properties include the county airport on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance, in a wooded area on Evansport Road, and near the county's sewer lagoon on Ohio 111 near the Defiance-Paulding County line.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said his colleagues would look further into the program while Commissioner David Kern expressed support.
"This is a pretty cool program," said Kern. "It's really hard to find hunting land for somebody if you haven't hunted and (don't) have a connection already for like the last 20 years — it's hard to get in to find some ground to hunt on."
"Yeah, we've really, had a lot of positive feedback about it," said Harrington.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, for his regular monthly update.
• established a joint board with their Williams County counterparts for the Mud/Dry Creek Ditch project. Commissioner Mick Pocratsky was elected board chairman.
• met with Kevin Hancock of the county's soil and water conservation district office and their Williams County counterparts to review and approve joint ditch maintenance assessments.
