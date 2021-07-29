• Defiance County

Scavenger hunt:

The community is invited to a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt next month at the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) libraries.

Find and name all 10 Pokémon hidden in the library and on library grounds and return your answers for a chance to win a prize. The hunts will take place Aug. 3 at Johnson Memorial Library, Hickville; Aug. 5 at Defiance Public Library, Defiance; and Aug. 9 at Sherwood Branch, Sherwood. All will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with additional activities at 4 p.m., and the prize drawing before the close of the event.

No registration is required. Event is geared to grades 6-12, but all are welcome to participate.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments