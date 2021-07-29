• Defiance County
Scavenger hunt:
The community is invited to a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt next month at the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) libraries.
Find and name all 10 Pokémon hidden in the library and on library grounds and return your answers for a chance to win a prize. The hunts will take place Aug. 3 at Johnson Memorial Library, Hickville; Aug. 5 at Defiance Public Library, Defiance; and Aug. 9 at Sherwood Branch, Sherwood. All will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with additional activities at 4 p.m., and the prize drawing before the close of the event.
No registration is required. Event is geared to grades 6-12, but all are welcome to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.