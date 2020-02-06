Area farmers packed Defiance’s Knights of Columbus hall Wednesday evening as state officials rolled out a comprehensive government initiative to improve the quality of the Lake Erie watershed.
Approximately 450 people attended.
The meeting was one of four planned this month throughout northwest Ohio to explain the H2Ohio program that is being funded this year. Others are scheduled for Feb. 11 in Wapakoneta, Feb. 20 at the Fogle Center in Leipsic and Feb. 28 in Ada.
The state’s latest fiscal two-year budget sets aside $172 million for the program, including $30.3 million to assist farmers in 14 northwest Ohio counties to undertake nutrient management practices — with phosphorus reduction the main goal — in their crop fields. The program’s goal is to reduce nutrients believed to be contributors to algal blooms in Lake Erie and throughout the watershed.
Wednesday’s presentation started with an explanation of the program’s components, and the seven practices — and funding opportunities for farmers — and ended with pep talks from several officials go give the initiatives a try (see related story).
The 14 counties are Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood, and comprise Ohio counties in the Maumee River watershed. Six of those counties (Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties) are completely within the watershed, while the other eight include parts of other watersheds as well.
However, farmland throughout all the counties will be eligible for the $30.3 million that is available for distribution this year.
Led by Kirk Hines, chief of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Soil and Water Conservation, and Dorothy Pelanda, the state department of agriculture’s director, state officials helped explain the program Wednesday. They noted that it will be administered by county soil and water conservation districts, with one Defiance County official encouraging farmers to contact his office to begin enrolling in the program (see below).
The program is voluntary, and will provide cash incentives based on the level of management practices. Sign up will run through March 31, with enrollment up to four years.
The seven practices in which farmers can enroll their eligible lands include:
• voluntary nutrient management plan. Farmers would be provided with information on where to spread fertilizer and in what amounts. They will be paid $2 per acre.
• variable rate phosphorus application. This represents a more specific fertilizer applications on farmland as opposed to blanket or uniform applications. Farmers will be paid $8 per acre.
• subsurface phosphorus placement. Equipment placing the nutrients beneath the soil will be used, although equipment for this procedure is limited, according to state officials. Farmers will be paid $30 per acre.
• manure incorporation. As the name suggests, manure will be injected directly into the ground with “minimal surface disruption” before Oct. 15. Farmers will be paid $35 per acre for poultry manure and $60 per acre for all other manure.
• conservation crop rotation-small grains. Winter annuals such as wheat, barley or rye can be planted following the harvest of a small grain crop, and must be sown by Oct. 15. Farmers will be paid $35 per acre. Forage crops also can be included.
• overwintering cover crops. These too must be planted before Oct. 15, and can be harvested as forage after March 15. Farmers will be paid $25 per acre.
• drainage water management. This includes certain drainage installations, with outlet pipes no smaller than six inches. Farmers will be paid $1,500 per site or $4,000 per site depending on certain details, as well as $200 per structure per year thereafter.
Some lands will not be eligible for the program if they are enrolled in certain existing management plans. However, some of the practices can be combined.
Each of the above practices include a number of regulations and guidelines which enrollees must maintain to receive benefits. More details on these can be discussed with county soil and water officials during the application process.
Tyler Miller, a technician with Defiance County’s conservation office, told farmers Wednesday that small group meetings — by RSVP only — are planned to explain the program and answer questions.
These will be scheduled for 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
More information can be obtained by contacting the area’s county soil and water offices. The phone numbers are: Defiance County (419-782-1794), Fulton County (419-337-9217), Henry County (419-599-8171), Paulding County (419-399-4771), Putnam County (419-523-5159) and Williams County (419-636-9395).
Besides the $30.3 million set side for the above practices in 2020, the H2Ohio program also allocates $46.2 million to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and $8.675 million for Ohio EPA this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.