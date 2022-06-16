The Fort Defiance Humane Society will take more time before moving forward with plans to build a new facility on county-owned property northwest of Defiance.
The agency’s governing board discussed the matter Wednesday evening during its monthly meeting held online via Zoom.
Humane Society Executive Director Lisa Weaner informed The Crescent-News earlier Wednesday that the agency will focus on personnel hiring before proceeding on facility plans.
She said two more part-time employees were going to be brought on board. Finding and retaining employees has been an issue for the humane society in the last couple years.
Board President Jeremy Otte told the board Wednesday that the agency’s executive committee met recently and discussed the delay. But he said “we do want to continue to move forward with it, but obviously our resources are limited and we need to go where we are needed most.”
“... we kind of put it (the building plan) on hold,” Weaner said during an interview. “We’re going to take a couple of months off and get our staffing in order. We’re trying to get people with experience with animal welfare.”
The board had agreed in April to employ Tim Crum and his company — Animal Shelter Fundraising, LLC — to provide a fundraising feasibility study.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 32 dogs were taken in during May, along with 16 cats. Sixteen cats were adopted in May as well as 23 dogs. On Monday, the shelter housed 27 dogs and 43 cats.
• approved the May financial report showing net income of $13,179.37, compared to net income of $13,405.21 in May 2021.
• learned from Weaner that Defiance Rotary has granted the humane society $3,000.
• noted upcoming fundraisers. This will include the Ohio Brewery Running Series on July 9 and the Moose Lodge’s “Party in the Park” on July 22.
• learned that preparations are being made for a fundraiser hosted by State Bank at its pavilion on national “Take Your Dog to Work Day” from 9:30-11 a.m. on June 24. Free-will donations will be taken.
• heard Weaner note that cat adoption fees are discounted 20% in June for National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month.
