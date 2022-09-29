The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board was informed Wednesday of the possibility of a program to address feral cats.
That topic and discussions about the need for stepped-up fundraising highlighted the board’s monthly meeting.
Humane Society Eexecutive Director Lisa Weaner told the board she met with members of Defiance City Hall’s board of control to discuss the possibility of a trap, neuter, release (TNR) program involving a Columbus-area firm (Rascal Unit, Ltd.).
The company would provide a mobile unit to spay and neuter captured feral cats, she explained.
Weaner described a three-day process in which cats would be captured — perhaps by volunteers — taken to a central point where they would be temporarily cared for before Rascal Unit, Ltd. provides spay and neuter services.
The cats would then be returned to the environment they came from.
But Rascal Unit would only do the spaying and neutering. It would not provide the traps or the mapower to collect and release the cats, Weaner indicated. The company’s charge would be $5,000 per day.
She indicated that the city will consider the possibility of funding assistance.
“We would need volunteers and some type of warehouse to stage,” said Weaner who told the board that Rascal Unit has been providing this service for 16 years.
She added that “we’ll continue to work with the city” on the idea.
Also Wednesday, the board discussed fundraising.
The humane society relies heavily on this to cover operating expenses, but has not held its major fundraiser in recent years due to coronavirus concerns.
Several smaller fundraisers such as two golf outings have been held, but Weaner told the board that “we just aren’t getting it done, we need more participation in it — bottom line. ... We need this whole group engaged in fundraising.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the August animal shelter report, noting that 46 dogs were taken in, along with six cats. Twenty dogs were adopted out in August as well as four cats. The shelter reported holding 28 dogs and 34 cats on Monday.
• met in executive session to discuss a pending contract with Defiance County commissioners to care for dogs taken in by the county dog warden’s office.
• approved the August financial report showing a net loss of $5,324.22 compared to $9,560.59 in August 2021.
