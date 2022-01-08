Challenging might be one word to describe the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s outlook for 2022.
Actually, the same challenges — restricted fundraising in the COVID era and a more expensive labor market — are leftovers from 2021 that have continued into the new year for the nonprofit organization which operates the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
Fundraising is always a challenge for the organization because most of its operating money comes from cash fundraisers and donations. (Volunteers and contributions from companies and organizations that provide supplies such as food and cat litter also help ends meet.)
But the only sure financial contributions in recent years has been the $25,000 that Defiance County commissioners normally provide each year — part of a contract to take in dogs captured by the county’s dog warden office. But this only makes up 7% of the humane society’s budget which will be around $360,000 in 2022, according to Lisa Weaner, the animal shelter’s executive director.
“Other than the $25,000 we get from commissioners, there’s nothing else out there that’s a guarantee — there’s just not,” she said. “That’s the hard part of this. You put a budget together and it’s guess work on a hope and promise.”
That funding reality has been complicated during each of the past two years when, due to coronavirus concerns, the humane society canceled its largest annual fundraiser, a formal matter held at the Defiance Eagles that was expected to bring in about $40,000. That financial hole was considered a significant contributor to three straight months of net income losses from August-October.
This may have presented a bigger challenge in 2021 than 2020 because some financial relief came in during 2020 from different sources. County commissioners gave the humane society an extra $20,000 and the CARES Relief Act provided a little more than $30,000 in federal money.
“That’s what saved us in 2020,” Weaner noted. “Although we couldn’t do much fundraising we were offset with CARES money. That didn’t happen in 2021.”
However, she can report some good news recently. Revenue generation was better near the end of last year — net income of $12,970 was reported in November, for example. And there is hope that letters sent to potential donors will produce additional financial pledges.
A few have generated responses since they were sent out in early December, according to Weaner, but the letters went out later than officials had wanted because other tasks were calling. She’s hopeful the humane society might generate the same amount — about $30,000 — as last year through this effort which was implemented to make up for the big fundraiser that wasn’t held.
“We’re hoping we can repeat that,” she said.
The humane society did hold two fundraiser golf outings in 2021 — normally one is held — and benefited from the Moose Lodge’s “Party in the Park” in the summer, but smaller activities such as online actions were needed last year to help raise money.
These are likely to continue in 2022 while the humane society plans to participate in a fundraiser honoring actress Betty White — a big animal advocate who recently passed away — on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.
Event organizers are recommending a $5 donation, according to Weaner. But locally those who donate $50 or more will have their names entered to win a “huge per basket,” she explained. An online campaign will begin soon while Batt & Stevens Body Shop in Jewell — whose owner Jeff Batt is a humane society board member — will match the donations.
Meanwhile, planning for two golf outings this year and the “Party in the Park” event will go forward as well.
But bringing back the biggest fundraiser in 2022 — at least as an indoor venue with 150 people or so in the fall as before — may not be in the cards unless COVID cases are much reduced, Weaner indicated. Nevertheless, she and the humane society are considering a larger outdoor event during the warm months.
“We’re hoping we can get that planned,” said Weaner, ... “... so we might have to do it earlier in the year in more of an open space. How can we maximize our fundraising during decent weather? We’re maybe looking in the April to September time frame.”
While humane society officials deal with fundraising matters, they’re hopeful that the agency’s labor challenges — a development that has distracted Weaner and others from their regular tasks — has stabilized some. At least this appears to have happened in the four weeks since early December compared to the humane society’s experiences throughout much of 2022.
“I’m going to look at it as a possible trend,” said Weaner. “We do have a good group. They’re working well together, and again our biggest thing is finding people truly dedicated to animals. No one’s going to ever get rich (working) at our place. It’s a nonprofit. People that work here have to be there because they want to be.”
One problem throughout 2021 was finding good people — and keeping them — to fill the animal shelter’s full- and part-time jobs, which number approximately 10. Another is rising labor costs — paying people more to compete with wage hikes elsewhere in the economy.
“They (labor costs) went up about 23% over the course of the year,” explained Weaner, noting that a 25% increase is likely in 2022.
And as everywhere, the cost of supplies and services has risen as well for the humane society and the animal shelter.
But Weaner remains optimistic about the future.
“As we start a new year, we are grateful for the continued support of our awesome community,” she stated. “We are hopeful that FDHS will be able to get back to some sort of ‘normal’ — like holding our big, in-person event — but we will also be bringing some fresh ideas to our community as well. Again, we will focus on eradicating animal abuse in our area. Due to high demand, our public, low-cost spay/neuter clinic is booking up quickly, so we will continue to look for ways to increase capacity.
“Along those same lines, we are hoping to get the framework in place for a TNR (trap, neuter, release) program (for cats),” Weaner added. “Finally, we will be working with our county commissioners to see how we can expand the footprint of our facility. Regardless of a global pandemic or economic instability, we must push forward, together, with our commitment and dedication to these abused and abandoned animals.”
