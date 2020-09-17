The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board has responded favorably to an overture from Defiance County commissioners for a longer contract.
By a 6-2 vote during its monthly Wednesday evening meeting at Defiance’s Pontiac Park, the board agreed to seek a two-year deal with commissioners, who contract with the humane society to take dogs picked up by the county dog warden.
Board chairman Rick Edmonds, who supported a longer-term deal, said he was approached by commissioners for a possible two- or three-year contract. He and others liked the stability this would bring in an environment of fiscal uncertainty for local governments.
Opposition was expressed by board member Gary Dowler. He wished to communicate to commissioners that the $25,000 provided by the county should be increased, as it has remained the same since 2006.
The amount represents about 10% of the humane society’s budget. The remainder is provided by donations, grants and agency fundraisers.
But board president Rick Edmonds said he doesn’t see an increase happening.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 21 dogs were taken in during August, along with 22 cats. Seven cats were adopted during August as well as 18 dogs. Ten dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 17 dogs as of Tuesday, along with 23 cats. Seventeen cats were euthanized, with all but one having a highly contagious disease, according to Lisa Weaner, shelter director. Normally, the shelter has few, if any, animal euthanizations.
• discussed the need for sponsors to support the humane society’s fall golf outing (Full Furry Fairway Frenzy) scheduled for Oct. 17 at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance.
• learned from Weaner that the humane society will request CARES Relief Act funds from a county committee to transform the shelter’s garage into a public drop-off spot for spay and neuter clinics. Such clinics are booked through January, said Weaner, explaining that “hundreds” of operations have been held at the clinic in the last few years (with the help of Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian).
• approved the August treasurer’s report showing net income of $42,843.10 this year through August.
• accepted the resignation of board member John Vigorito.
