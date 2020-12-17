The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s (FDHS) governing board held its monthly meeting Wednesday evening with the return of its treasurer.
Actually, Lisa Wiesenauer’s reappearance was via Zoom, the electronic technology used to conduct meetings due to the coronavirus situation.
She had indicated recently that she would be moving out of the area, and thus would need to step down from the board. However, her expected replacement did not materialize, and the humane society and Wiesenauer reached agreement that she would carry on by electronic means.
Board chairman Rick Edmonds said “we sure appreciate you continuing” to serve as treasurer.
“No problem,” responded Wiesenauer. “I think it’s going to work out fine.”
In attending Wednesday’s Zoom meeting, Wiesenauer told the board that the agency’s “bank balances continue to look good,” while work is continuing on next year’s budget. This will be considered at the board’s next meeting in January.
But while the board welcomed back Wiesenauer, it said goodbye to a board member (Julie Miller) whose term is up at year’s end. New board members will be brought on next month.
“I just can’t say enough about Julie and what an asset she’s been to the humane society during all the years that I’ve been involved,” said Gary Dowler, a board member. “And long before she became a board member she was a committed volunteer to the organization through thick and thin.”
Miller thanked Dowler for his comments, and said she would continue as a volunteer.
Humane Agent/Animal Care Director Stacie Fedderke and Edmonds also were complimentary of Miller’s efforts.
In other business Wednesday:
• the board reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that four dogs were taken in during November, along with five cats. Eleven cats were adopted during October, as well as 13 dogs. Nine dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 15 dogs as of Monday, along with 21 cats.
• Edmonds provided the board with a recap of the monthly report from shelter director Lisa Weaner, who was not in attendance Wednesday. She noted that Church and Dwight (Arm & Hammer) has donated another 10 pallets of cat litter, while Keller Trucking picked these up for the shelter. Weaner also indicated that the agency sent out 110 letters seeking donations for the humane society, while Wiesenauer noted that Mercy Health has donated $2,000. Edmonds said the agency has been “blessed” by community support this year.
• the board met in executive session to discuss potential animal shelter fee increases in 2021.
• Edmonds noted that 35 new members have been enrolled as part of the agency’s membership drive.
• Fedderke said she is applying for a $10,000 grant that may help cover costs associated with the agency’s garage renovation project.
• approved the treasurer’s report.
