The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board has approved a new policy requiring a microchip to be implanted in cats and dogs that are adopted by the public.
The measure was adopted during the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday evening held via Zoom. The policy becomes effective April 1, and will add $5 to the humane society’s adoption fee.
The chip — implanted under the skin between the animal’s shoulder blades, according to the humane society’s Stacie Fedderke — could be used to locate lost or stolen pets. She said the chip is approximately the size of a grain of rice.
Although the vote was unanimous Wednesday, board member Cirrus Brown — noting that the chip is installed near the animal’s spine — expressed concern that an implant could cause neurological damage.
“I feel that’s up to the owner,” she said.
However, board member Randy Deniston cited a statistic in which only 391 adverse reactions were reported among four million chip implants.
“The benefits outweigh the risk,” he said.
Board member Gary Dowler called the measure the “last fail-safe we have for irresponsible pet owners,” a reference to those who allow their pets to run away. “... responsible owners will be supportive of that.”
Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter Executive Director Lisa Weaner noted that if a lost animal with a chip can’t be connected to its owner, “it would automatically” be traced back to the humane society.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 18 dogs were taken in during February, along with 10 cats. Nineteen cats were adopted during February, as well as 15 dogs. Three dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 12 dogs as of Monday, along with 19 cats.
• learned from Weaner that the animal shelter received recent donations from two Defiance businesses (Family Farm and Home, and Pet Supplies Plus). These allow the humane society to provide community outreach to pet owners who may have difficulty caring for their pets, according to humane society officials. Weaner encouraged board members to consider what other retailers could help in this manner.
• approved the February financial report, showing net income of $4,276.79. The board’s treasurer, Lisa Wiesenauer, noted that February was “very good ... we continue to do well.”
• heard Weaner thank board member Randy Deniston for his help in having window blinds installed in the animal shelter’s office on Ohio 15. She also extended thanks to board member Nichole Wichman for her efforts in improving humane society promotional materials, including a billboard donated by Lamar Billboard Company for use over several weeks.
• reviewed the monthly humane report for February. Eight incidents were included on the report, some requiring followup, according to Fedderke, who handles humane cases for the agency. She said in some cases she follows up for six months after an incident. “I do periodic checks to make sure everything is going well,” Fedderke said.
• extended its monthly thank you to Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian who helps out with the animal shelter’s spay and neuter clinics.
• discussed the possibility of continuing to hold board meetings via Zoom. Some members favored convening at least some of the meetings in-person. “With the group (board) size approaching 15 (members), I believe there’s some real benefit to having the meetings where everybody attends,” said Dowler.
