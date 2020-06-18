The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s largest fundraiser in November is still on for now, but the details are being tweaked due to the coronavirus situation.
That was the message delivered during the humane society board’s monthly meeting Wednesday evening in a pavilion outside the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
Reporting on the fundraising committee’s recent discussions, Lisa Wiesenauer — the board’s treasurer — noted that the fall fundraiser planned at the Eagles in Defiance may be a little different this year.
She told the board that a “scavenger hunt” format with teams of participants may be held before attendees come back to the Eagles at Perry and Second streets for a box dinner. Dueling Pianos is still planned as the entertainment, according to Wiesenauer.
Referencing uncertainty about future state social distancing guidelines, shelter director Lisa Weaner explained that the fundraiser will try to keep things restricted to smaller parties of 10 people or less.
Discussions on the event will continue with another committee meeting on Monday, Wiesenauer added.
She also noted efforts to convene the humane society’s annual golf outing scheduled for July 25 at Eagle Rock Club in Defiance, as well as a fundraiser wine-tasting event at Leisure Time Winery near Napoleon on Aug. 1. Some 100 tickets can be sold for the latter event.
However, the fate of the annual Party in the Park is still uncertain, Wiesenauer indicated.
In another matter, Weaner explained that adoption applications have been high, with 185 in May and more than 200 already in June.
She noted that the new application vetting process is working well as it is cutting down on labor by eliminating time spent on applicants who are not going to qualify.
Asked the reason for the spike, Weaner said she’s not sure, “but that’s a lot.”
Board chairman Rick Edmonds said he read an article suggesting that some adopted animals may come back to animal shelters across the country when people return to more normal times — a reference to the possibility that requests have risen due to the coronavirus situation.
In other business, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 47 dogs were adopted in May, along with six cats. Nineteen cats were taken in during May, along with 37 dogs. Six dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 13 dogs as of Monday, along with 24 cats.
• approved a motion giving Weaner authority to secure the installation of security cameras at the animal shelter for a cost not to exceed $2,000.
• learned from Weaner that the animal shelter has received another donated truck load of pet food from Columbus Humane with more available if someone can go to Columbus to pick it up. She said the shelter has plenty of food and animal litter due to the donations.
• passed a motion accepting the treasurer’s report showing 2020 net income of $35,193.23 through May. The report showed income of $160,663.69 and expenses of $125,471.83.
• was informed by Weaner that the humane society has been nominated for recognition by Adopt-A-Pet for its good work. She isn’t sure who made the nomination.
• continued to thank Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian, for her help with the animal shelter’s low cost spay/neuter services.
• announced that the next monthly board meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. July 15, will again be held at the animal shelter pavilion (weather permitting).
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.