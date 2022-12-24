Every year, Tinora Middle School teachers organize a teacher-student fundraiser centered around the giving spirit of the holiday season.
This year, the Fort Defiance Humane Society was chosen as the recipient of this donation campaign.
“It’s just a fun way to end the year before Christmas break, as a kind of give back-type thing,” Tinora Middle School principal, Lisa Maxwell, shared.
According to Maxwell, each middle school teacher had a donation bucket in their classroom. Students, staff or whomever wished to would put money in these buckets over a period of time.
As a silly incentive, it was decided that whichever top three teachers had the most money raised would receive pies in the face this past Thursday.
Ultimately, the top three teachers who received this honor were Paige Bidlack in third place, Erin Stanley in second place and Jeff Schliesser in first place.
On Thursday, the humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, joined in on the fanfare to receive officially the final donation amount collected. The students in total raised $820 for the humane society to go toward equipment and supplies for the animals.
Weaner also gave a presentation to the middle school assembly with her canine partner, Sampson. She explained all that the humane society does, as well as highlighted some volunteer opportunities that the students can take advantage of.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.