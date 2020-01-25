A new Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS) planned-giving program has been named in honor of a local animal lover killed tragically last year.
FDHS officials are still working to establish the program named for Willie Wales, but plan to initiate it this year, according to Lisa Weaner, executive director of the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which the agency operates.
The name of the program is the Willie Wales — Friends for Life Society.
Wales of Defiance had been known for his love of animals for years, taking exemplary care of many cats at his Latty Street home. He also was noted for removing and burying carcasses of animals killed on local streets and highways.
But Wales was killed on U.S. 24 on June 18, 2019, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle while attempting to remove a dead animal on the highway.
FDHS temporarily cared for his cats — which totaled around 60 — and helped find all of them new homes.
“It made sense,” said Weaner of naming the program for Wales. “He was a life-long animal lover, and it kind of fit with the purpose of this program.”
FDHS is planning to distribute a brochure which lays out the program’s key points and how to become a member.
The options include:
• include Fort Defiance Humane Society as a beneficiary in a living will or trust.
• create a life-income gift through a charitable gift annuity, charitable remainder trust, or charitable remainder or trust, or charitable lead trust.
• name FDHS as a beneficiary or owner of a life insurance policy.
• with your attorney, create a future gift of real estate and/or property.
Society membership will allow a few benefits, including a discount on tickets for FDHS, as well as animal adoption fees.
Those who give more than $10,000 will be enrolled in the “Paws Forever” program in which FDHS will care for pets if their owners pass on or cannot care for them.
“A big concern we find, especially with older people, ... is, ‘What happens to pets when something happens to me?’” said Weaner. “They’re worried about it. I worry about it myself. ... The Fort Defiance Humane Society will guarantee that if something happens to them, their pets will be cared for and we will rehome them. It’s a little something to help people who are worried about that.”
The giving program is part of FDHS’ effort to achieve long-term financial solvency. The agency primarily is funded through private donations, grants and a contribution from Defiance County to take in dogs picked up by the county dog warden.
“We had been working on this planned-giving program last fall, and the goal was to have it ready for 2020,” said Weaner. “That’s ultimately part of our strategic plan for ongoing sustainability. This is just another way to help with that long-term sustainability. As a nonprofit (organization), the planned-giving program was something on our to-do list.”
More information about the program can be obtained by contacting the humane society at 419-658-2298.
