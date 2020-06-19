Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
Randy Deniston (left), a member of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, and Jason Burkhart of the Defiance Eagles have been instrumental in preparing for the humane society's annual golf outing scheduled for July 25 at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance. The two are pictured at the Eagles building Thursday afternoon. The Eagles has donated $4,000 toward the fundraising event. Those seeking more information or wishing to become a sponsor can contact Deniston, who is heading up the humane society's planning effort, by calling 419-467-4954 or emailing rdeniston@lakesideinterior.com.
