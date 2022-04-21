The Fort Defiance Humane Society is moving forward with plans to build a new facility on county-owned property northwest of Defiance.
The board discussed the matter Wednesday evening during its monthly meeting held online via Zoom.
Board President Jeremy Otte informed his colleagues that county commissioners, who own the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the humane society operates, have approved the agency’s request to move forward with building plans at the property on Ohio 15. This includes replacing the barn there with a new building that will augment the existing animal shelter.
The long-term plan is subject to a successful fundraising campaign, but this has not yet begun. However, the board approved a motion Wednesday agreeing to the employment of Tim Crum and his company — Animal Shelter Fundraising, LLC — to provide a fundraising feasibility study.
Otte said three firms made proposals to the humane society, but Crum’s company seemed the best choice.
“He has the expertise in our industry, so it seems to make sense to go forward with his proposal,” he stated.
Board member Jeff Batt said he has been in contact with contractors and the county health department about a future building project. Batt estimated a rough construction cost in the range of $2-3 per square-foot.
The project is expected to include a new septic system, Batt indicated.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 33 dogs were taken in during March, along with 20 cats. Eight cats were adopted in March as well as 20 dogs. On Tuesday, the shelter housed 22 dogs and 34 cats.
• approved the March financial report showing a net loss in income of $9,445.16, compared to net income of $3,710 for March 2021.
• discussed upcoming fundraisers, including a golf outing at Eagle Rock Golf Course on May 14. Weaner thanked board member Nichole Wichman for help in securing a billboard next to the General Motors plant as well as the State Bank pavilion for a wine-tasting fundraising venue in June. The humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, described the latter as more of a “fun” event rather than a large fundraiser.
• reviewed the monthly report prepared by Stacie Fedderke, the humane society’s humane/animal care director. Among other things, the report noted that 11 citations were issued in one case on March 29 when 11 dogs were seized while six charges were filed on March 21 in a case involving three dogs and three cats.
• learned from Weaner that the shelter’s low-cost spay/neuter clinics are scheduled into September. “We’re doing our best to keep up with volume there,” she said.
• heard board member Rick Edmonds discuss efforts to secure grants for the humane society. Weaner also noted a couple additional grant requests.
• listened to Weaner detail several stories to save animals recently.
• heard Weaner suggest that a volunteer cleanup day for the outside of the shelter is needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.