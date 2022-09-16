A member of the Fort Defiance Humane Society asked Defiance County commissioners Thursday to consider measures to address the local feral cat population.
That was one of several discussion items handled by commissioners during their regular session. They also issued a proclamation to a local elections official for achieving national certification in her field (see related story).
Humane society member Judith Speiser’s presentation was based on an article she read called “Six Common Misconceptions About Feral Cats.”
The “misconceptions,” according to the article, include:
• feral cats are a different species than domestic cats.
• feral cats attack humans and pets.
• feral cats spread disease.
• feral cats beg for food. Speiser noted that “feral cats are excellent hunters.” Later, she said, they provide a “service” to communities by keeping the rodent population in check.
• take a feral cat to an animal shelter. Unless the shelter has a trap, neuter and release (TNR) program, she stated, the cat “likely” will be euthanized.
• feral cats can be kept as pets. Maybe kittens, Speiser added, but adult cats would take time to domesticate if it’s possible at all.
Speiser also contended that euthanizing feral cats is illegal,” and that killing them constitutes “animal abuse.” “Intentionally harming or killing a car is illegal whether it is a stray, owned or owned,” she noted in a printed recap of her comments.
She asked commissioners to consider several courses of action:
• work with the Fort Defiance Humane Society on a TNR program.
• check into possible grants.
• incorporate a TNR program into the county budget.
• appoint a fundraiser, if this is possible.
• speak with other communities and local governments and shelters about their plans.
• consider hiring an animal control officer.
Commissioners had few questions or comments on the presentation while Speiser told them she had spoken with Defiance Mayor Mike McCann about the matter earlier this week. The city has discussed the possibility of a TNR program with the humane society to address feral cats, but has taken no action.
During Tuesday’s Defiance City Council meeting, McCann had mentioned the possibility of euthanasia as a solution for city’s feral cat population as he sought council members’ input on the matter.
Earlier, commissioners met with three persons on the county’s metropolitan parks board — Jennifer English, Cara Boehm and Phil Constien — for an update.
English said the board, which has authority over three parks it owns (Pontiac Park in Defiance, Ney Community Park in Ney and part of Hicksville’s village park), held a quarterly meeting in August.
She and the board are continuing to seek a vision for the board and what it wants to promote or undertake in the future. Constien mentioned the possibility of acquiring a small area for a park and making that the “flagship” park for the board.
At present, the metro board has maintenance agreements with the villages of Ney and Hicksville, and the City of Defiance for the above parks. But the board does not operate or maintain them while providing some funding for their upkeep through property tax millage.
The board had been asked by the Diehl family to take over the Thoreau Wildlife Area on the edge of Brunersburg, but has not moved forward on the idea. Constien told commissioners Thursday that “we’re in no position to take on that property. We’re not ready for that now.”
If the board would move forward on maintaining a property, he added, it would need volunteer support.
In the future, Constien told commissioners, “I’m sure that we’ll ask for some of your input on what you think we could be doing as we get this vision narrowed down a little bit.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners met with Amy Francis, county senior services agency director, for her monthly report.
She reported that her agency provided 6,055 meals to the county’s senior citizens in August.
Francis also noted that Thanksgiving and Christmas lunches will be provided this year while a trip is planned to Sauder on Oct. 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.