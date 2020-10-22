The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board may be seeking a new treasurer.
The board discussed the need to fill the position during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening at Defiance’s Pontiac Park due to the departure of Lisa Wiesenauer. She will be moving out of the area.
Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter Director Lisa Weaner indicated that new board member Becky Follett may be a possible replacement for Wiesenauer, but she wasn’t sure until meeting with her.
Follett and two others (Cirrus Brown and Dawn Caustrita) were approved Wednesday as new board members.
Board member Gary Dowler suggested that the treasurer service could be contracted temporarily if things don’t work out.
Several officials praised Wiesenauer for her work while she was with the board.
She joined the board at a time when the organization began addressing past concerns about finances and operations.
“When we were getting squared around from that big reorganization, Lisa was a godsend with the financials ...,” said Dowler.
“She’s been awesome at keeping all our financials in place,” said Weaner. “... We will miss you.”
Wiesenauer said “it’s been my pleasure.”
Also Wednesday, board members and officials expressed their thanks for those who supported, and made possible, the humane society’s second golf outing of the year, held Saturday at Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance.
“Everybody was really pleased with the outing,” said board member Randy Deniston, who helped organize the event.
Board chairman Rick Edmonds offered thanks to Deniston. Normally, the humane society has only one golf outing (in July) but held two this year because its major fall fundraiser was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“We appreciate all the work you did,” Edmonds told Deniston. “That’ll help make up a little bit at least of what we would have made with our fall fundraiser if we would have had it.”
The board discussed the possibility of holding two golf outings next year as well.
Weaner also thanked Deniston for installing new portals in the animal shelter’s cat cages, and those who donated toward them.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 20 dogs were taken in during September, along with 12 cats. Thirteen cats were adopted during September, as well as eight dogs. Eight dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 27 dogs as of Monday, along with 28 cats.
• approved the September treasurer’s report showing net income of $52,403.94 this year through September. Weaner noted that some significant expenses will need to be taken from that amount.
• learned from Edmonds that he has signed a two-year contract with county commissioners, who pay the humane society to care for dogs at the county-owned animal shelter. As before, commissioners will provide $25,000 annually, which represents only a fraction of the humane society’s annual budget. The remainder generally comes from grants, donations and fundraisers.
• agreed to hold a strategic planning session on Dec. 11 at the Defiance Eagles Aerie.
• learned from Weaner that a new membership drive will begin on Nov. 1, with mass mailings part of the strategy. She also noted that the humane society has received a $2,500 grant from Pedigree, while Lowe’s is donating some cabinets and renovations to the shelter’s garage (to provide additional space). Work is moving forward.
• thanked Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian, for her services, as well as the Fountain City Veterinary Clinic in Bryan.
