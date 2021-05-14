The Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS) presented an option for an animal shelter expansion during Defiance County commissioners Thursday morning meeting, but no decisions were made.
Commissioners also met with county fair board members to discuss the return of a full fair this year (see related story).
Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter which FDHS operates, met Thursday with commissioners along with an FDHS board member, Jeff Batt.
Weaner shared FDHS' proposal to expand facilities at the animal shelter on Ohio 15. She addressed commissioners because the county owns the property and occasionally provides capital investments.
The agency, whose members have donated labor and money in recent years to improve the shelter, would like to remove the existing barn on the property — now used for storage — and construct a second building to augment its services.
Commissioners did not commit to the proposal Thursday with Commissioner Mick Pocratsky voicing strong concern. He noted that the county just spent $34,000 in 2019 to repair the barn's roof.
"My biggest bone of contention is we just spent a ton of money on that barn, and to turn around and tear it down I think some of the taxpayers of the county would be upset by that," he said. "I would be as a taxpayer. Had we not just spent a bunch of money then, no, it would have been something a little bit more palatable for me. But I am not opposed to ... seeing what you have in mind."
While not nixing the idea, commissioners want to see the humane society's plans for a second building before making a decision.
Weaner indicated that a second building would allow the humane society to expand services such as the low-cost spay and neuter program aimed at controlling the cat population. Appointments for this service at the animal shelter are booked out until August or September, according to Weaner.
Too, the agency wants to establish a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program to help control feral cats. Weaner said a "lot of grant" money is available for such programs, but "we don't have the room right now."
Under such a program, stray cats would be trapped and neutered, then returned to their environment.
On another front, Weaner spoke about Ohio House Bill 24, which became effective on March 31 and makes provision for the appointment of a county humane agent. Such an agent investigates complaints about animal abuse.
In Defiance County, this task is handled by Stacie Fedderke, who is the FDHS' humane/animal care director.
Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell, who attended Thursday's meeting along with Mayor Mike McCann and Administrator Jeff Leonard, said "we have an interest in seeing a lot of these problems with animals taken care of. My office also works, probably more closely (than) even the county prosecutor in working with Stacie Fedderke in handling a lot of those cases, so we want to do what we can to foster and maintain (and) continue that responsibility. However, since it is a countywide position that goes outside the territorial limits of the city, any type discussion on salary, even the appointment, has to go through the county."
Pocratsky said his colleagues will take the issue under advisement and speak with its legal counsel (the county prosecutor) about the matter first.
But Leonard added that "I think the city's willing to support the cause for the humane agent in any way we can. ... We'll help support that issue."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.