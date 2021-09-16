The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s financial challenges were discussed during the agency’s monthly board meeting via Zoom Wednesday evening.
A big concern is how to replace the agency’s fall fundraiser, canceled due to coronavirus concerns. One of the agency’s top officials — Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter — noted that the fundraiser would have cleared about $40,000.
She plans to draft a letter to send to potential donors seeking contributions. The same tactic was used last year.
Weaner told The Crescent-News during an interview Wednesday that the effort didn’t replace all the money, “but everything helps.”
The board approved a financial report for August showing net income down by $9,985.18. This compares to a drop in net income of $2,309.90 during the first eight months of 2020.
Weaner indicated that the labor situation — resulting in a temporary animal shelter closure — hasn’t helped the bottom line. The shelter reopened last week.
On another topic, the board discussed recent animal numbers at the shelter, particularly cats, which numbered 44 on Monday.
This prompted board member Gary Dowler to ask if euthanasia is an option.
“Isn’t euthanasia an option when we’re just topped out?,” he asked.
Weaner said no, while the idea received no support. But Dowler reminded others that the humane society also is running a business.
According to Weaner, the humane society turns away cats on a regular basis.
In other business Wednesday:
• the board reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 20 dogs were taken in during August, along with 16 cats. Eight cats were adopted in August, as well as 27 dogs. Six dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 23 dogs as of Monday, along with 44 cats.
• Humane/Animal Care director Stacie Fedderke said that 64 animal-related citations will be issued next week.
• Weaner said she will take a look at humane society pricing for next year due to labor cost increases and inflation. “We need to look a hard look at pricing for 2022,” she said.
• Weaner thanked persons and entities, particularly the Henry County Humane Society, which have helped with donations and volunteer work. She said committed volunteers are being sought at the animal shelter.
