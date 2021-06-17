Like businesses and organizations everywhere, the Fort Defiance Humane Society is having difficulty filling employment positions.
That news was one of several topics discussed during the organization’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening, held at Defiance’s Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter Director Lisa Weaner informed the board that she is “actively recruiting like crazy” to fill open positions, and has received many applications. But she indicated that employees who don’t stay long or call off work at the last minute have complicated matters.
She told the board that “we have enough (employees) to get by” while a new adoption coordinator will begin her duties on July 5. But this has been challenging, Weaner indicated, because with lots of cats and dogs now on hand “we are working extra hours.”
On another front, she noted that humane society officials plan to meet with Defiance City Council Tuesday evening to discuss the feral cat situation.
She has been in contact with Mayor McCann about the issue, and explained that there are “a lot of issues” in Defiance with feral cats.
“... Mayor McCann needs help, so we’re going to go talk, and talk about what he might be able to help with in conjunction with other support within the city,” Weaner said.
She mentioned a possible trap and release program in which cats are trapped, spayed and neutered, and released back into their environment.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the list of upcoming fundraisers, which includes Party in the Park on July 23 at Defiance’s Moose Lodge, the brewery running series on Aug. 7, the Eagles golf outing on Sept. 18 and the big annual event — this year featuring “Dueling Pianos” — on Oct. 2 at the Defiance Eagles. The latter event provided one-quarter of the agency’s revenue two years ago, according to Weaner.
• offered thank yous to those who helped handle the animal shelter’s laundry (as the facility is down to one washer and one dryer, requiring laundromat visits), and to Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian who continues to assist low-cost spay/neuter clinics that are booked into September.
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 39 dogs were taken in during May, along with 17 cats. Eight cats were adopted during April, as well as 16 dogs. Seven dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 33 dogs as of Monday, along with 42 cats.
• approved the financial report for May, showing net income of $26,084.54 during the first five months of 2021, compared to $22,693.23 during the same period in 2020.
• welcomed new board member Sheila Slattery of Hicksville.
• discussed the “critter card” fundraiser. The board is working on a new card that allows purchasers to receive discounts at participating businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.