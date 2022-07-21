Funding challenges were a topic of the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s board meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting also touched on future and past fundraisers.
The board approved the June financial report showing a net loss of $12,712.98, which is about the same as the loss in June 2021.
The humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, informed The Crescent-News earlier Wednesday that “overall expenses are way up (due to inflation and extra labor needed for animal care) and donations down as reflected in the June financials.”
Meanwhile, the humane society was at capacity on Wednesday for dogs and cats, according to Weaner.
She added that the county dog warden’s office has brought in 15 of the 20 dogs accepted by the humane society this month. For the year, the dog warden has brought forward 56% of dogs to the animal shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance, which is “way above the average of 30-35%.”
Additionally, Weaner told the C-N that “reclaims are significantly lower than normal too. Humane calls are creeping up again as the summer is in full swing.”
The humane agent report provided by Weaner showed 21 incidents involving animals that were investigated in June.
Most of these were the result of complaints filed with the humane society, and a number appeared to be unfounded.
However, in one case on Hicksville’s West Smith Street the animal owners were charged, and in another case on Defiance’s West High Street three dogs and a cat were surrendered due to their unhealthy conditions.
On another topic, the board discussed upcoming fundraisers.
This will include the “Party in the Park” scheduled from 6-11 p.m. Friday at the Defiance Moose Lodge on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
Weaner informed the C-N that the humane socitey also is considering a couple of online auctions around the holiday season as fundraisers.
“We have a couple of online fundraisers where we will sell branded products (like dog treats), so there’s a couple of things we’re thinking about doing at the holiday when people can buy stuff like that as gifts,” she said. ”We can benefit, but it’s not a huge planned event.”
She said a large annual fundraiser — canceled in the past couple years due to the coronavirus situation — is not being planned.
The humane society also thanked State Bank for hosting a fundraiser on June 24, and businesses that participated, while thanks was extended to 4kd Crick for hosting the Ohio Brewery Running Series 5K fundraiser on July 9.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 39 dogs were taken in during June, along with five cats. Eight cats were adopted in June as well as 23 dogs. On Monday, the shelter housed 33 dogs and 34 cats.
• met in executive session to discuss the humane society’s annual contract with Defiance County commissioners to house dogs picked up by the county dog warden.
