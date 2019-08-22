The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board received some good financial news during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
The board approved treasurer Lisa Wiesenauer’s financial reports, showing net income of $1,394.81 for July.
But even better news surfaced when she told the board that “we are very close to $150,000 in our bank accounts right now.”
That represents quite a turnaround from two years, she indicated, when there was some question of whether the humane society could continue operating the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15.
“We’re approaching, or have approached, our two-year anniversary of wondering if we could open the doors,” said Wiesenauer, adding in reference to the above financial report that “I think that’s a real tribute to the community and to the board and the employees, and all who have worked so hard to make that happen.”
She noted that among the above funds is the second-half financial contribution from county commissioners. The humane society received $25,000 from the county this year to take in dogs picked up by the county dog warden.
Also Wednesday, the board agreed to form a committee to discuss the possibility of having county humane agent Stacie Fedderke carry a firearm, for which she already is trained.
Committee members will be Gary Dowler, Fedderke, Jeff Batt and Kyle Oleski.
“We should pursue aggressively her right to carry a firearm,” said Dowler. “It sends a message to the person she is visiting that she is a law enforcement officer, and that carries some clout, along with the uniform.”
A firearm also would provide Fedderke “recourse” for someone who “may or may not have his or her wits about them,” he noted. Sometimes, Dowler said, Fedderke is accompanied by a sheriff’s deputy, but not always.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• heard Dowler report that the board’s needs assessment study will be shared with county commissioners as soon as possible. Board members will receive an electronic copy with the topic possibly at the humane society’s next meeting in September. In February, the board approved a motion authorizing Shelter Planners of America, Arlington, Texas, to proceed with phase 1 of a facility study.
• received the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 24 dogs were adopted in July, along with 11 cats. Two cats were taken in during July, along with 45 dogs. Fifteen dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter was housing 33 dogs as of Tuesday, along with 44 cats.
• shelter executive director Lisa Weaner noted that the next spay and neuter event is scheduled for Aug. 30 at the animal shelter. The humane society also will hold a cat and dog adoption promotion from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Defiance’s tractor Supply store on Ohio 66 north.
• decided to change its monthly meeting start times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
• learned that the humane society’s redesigned website is online. The address remains the same (fortdefiancehumanesociety.org).
• was informed that the humane society’s annual golf outing at Eagle Rock Gold Club raised more than $12,000. The Party in the Park fundraiser on Aug. 9 also was deemed a success Wednesday, with approximately 800 people attending.
• discussed the humane society’s big annual fundraiser (Howloween Masquerade Ball) scheduled for Oct. 12. Weaner noted the need for board members to sell tickets and secure sponsors.
• met in executive session to discuss office manager/adoption coordinator Amber Dewulf’s “leave of absence,” as well as “new hires.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.