Having turned things around financially in the past several years, the Fort Defiance Humane Society is looking to expand operations.
The agency’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, touched on some of the nonprofit organization’s plans while speaking at Monday’s Defiance Rotary luncheon meeting at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Weaner noted changes at the humane society since 2017 when new board members and leaders began redirecting the agency. Before the change, she explained, “things were kind of going in the wrong direction,” with only enough funds on hand to operate for three months.
Weaner noted that the board is composed of people who are “just good citizens” in their communities.
“We have a very highly functioning board right now,” she said. “... We have a great group, and I think most importantly they’re upstanding citizens in this community.”
Since the management change, the agency’s budget has doubled, according to Weaner, while money has been invested that is generating cash for the agency’s operation.
“And we have a good, consistent cash flow ...,” she said.
Many facility upgrades have followed. For example, a surgical area for animals was added while, most recently, the animal shelter’s garage was renovated to provide more space.
But an overall change also took place in operating procedures, according to Weaner who said the humane society now is “set up to run like a true business.”
With these things in place, the agency is turning to the future with additional plans, including:
• continuing the agency’s “pet pantry,” in which animal supplies are made available to people who are struggling financially to care for their pets. This is made possible through donations from businesses that provide the humane society with animal supplies, such as food and cat litter. “We gave away thousands of pounds of food and litter ... and we’re going to continue that,” Weaner said.
• expanding animal shelter facilities and services. The agency would like to construct a second building at the animal shelter on Ohio 15, according to Weaner. This would be in conjunction with county commissioners who own the facility. “... we need to build a second building and utilize both,” she said. “It will give us the extra space we need for current things that we’re doing like public surgeries (and) being able to expand those public surgeries.”
• continuing fundraising and promoting existing programs such as the planned giving program, in which participants’ animals will be cared for by the humane society if something happens to the owner.
• setting up a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program to help control the feral cat population in Defiance County communities. “There’s a lot of community cats,” said Weaner. “The only permanent solution is spay and neuter.”
• establishing a system for turning rescue dogs into emotional support animals, especially for veterans.
Weaner thanked numerous organizations and persons by name as well as the community in general for helping improve the humane society over the past several years.
“... to all of those folks, to all of you in this room, to all of the businesses and to our community in general, it’s a heartfelt thank you from Fort Defiance Humane Society,” said Weaner.
Earlier, she noted that “we are not county-owned or operated,” stating that 93% of the agency’s operating income comes from fundraising, private donations, grants and fees.
As part of the remaining 7% share, county commissioners provide the agency — formed in 1966 — with $25,000 annually to care for dogs taken in by the county dog warden. The county also owns the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 where the humane society operates while commissioners provided the agency with $20,000 in 2020 to offset the impacts of the coronavirus situation.
Weaner explained that the agency faced “operational challenges” in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, but kept on going.
For example, more than 600 low-cost spay and neuter procedures were provided at the animal shelter. This started out once a month, but now it’s once a week with operations booked out into August and September.
“That’s the need, that is the absolute need around here,” Weaner said.
The animal shelter took in more than 600 animals — mostly dogs and cats in 2020 — with a “97% placement rate,” she added.
