The Fort Defiance Humane Society shared its plans Tuesday night with Defiance City Council for controlling the feral cat population.
Executive Director Lisa Weaner and the agency's humane/animal care director, Stacie Fedderke, were on hand to discuss the proposed "trap, neuter, release (TNR)" program.
Council also approved a design contract for the Commerce Drive extension (see related story) and considered two ordinances that would allow lateral transfers for police and firefighters into Defiance (see related story).
The humane society's proposed TNR program would seek to reduce the feral cat population in the long-term through spay and neuter efforts. If the program comes to fruition, residents would be provided with traps to catch cats and transport them to the animal shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance where they would be spayed and neutered, and tested for disease.
Disease-free cats would be released back into the environment from which they came, Weaner indicated.
She called the TNR program "truly the most long-term effective solution," saying other options — such as euthanasia — are only "a short-term fix and the problem will actually come back. ... So the trap, release, neuter program is really, I think, something that this community needs and something we've talked about for awhile, trying to start up a program like that."
However, one challenge, Weaner said, is having "enough people around to do something like that." Like many places, the county animal shelter that the humane society operates is having difficult filling positions.
"My personal opinion is this is a community problem," she stated. "It should be a community effort to fix it, and by that I mean I think it's something we really need to really look for resources across the community and help us."
She added that "first and foremost" this means finding area veterinarians to assist. Weaner mentioned efforts of Dr. Karen Pedden — a Hicksville veterinarian — who has provided much time and assistance in conducting spay and neuter work at the animal shelter.
Pedden provided more than 600 last year, according to Weaner, who noted that low-cost spay and neuters are booked at the animal shelter through September. (The cost, according to Weaner is $35 to neuter and $55 to spay while the testing cost is $25.)
"But she (Pedden) can't do it for the whole community," she said. "Certainly a one-man band can't fix the problem that we have as a community, so I really feel like this is something we need to look for additional partners within the community.
"It can be an ongoing program," added Weaner. "You could do things once a quarter, but as a planned choreographed effort across the community where you're having multiple facilities participate."
She said she would like "to see the other vets step up around here like Dr. Pedden does."
Weaner noted that the animal shelter has no room to take additional cats.
"I'm not able to take cats and kittens," she said. "We are so over capacity. I have nowhere else to put them and I'm having to turn people away, which I feel bad and they're looking for other resources certainly to try to help them out, but it's a problem. And ultimately if we don't do something in the community we're going to keep getting them at the humane society, and it just continues to be that systemic problem."
As for the TNR program, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste suggested having the city participate by providing traps to residents so they don't have to travel to the animal shelter to get them.
And Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast asked about the possibility of ear-tipping cats that have been spayed and neutered.
Weaner said this option — in which a tiny part of a cat's ear is clipped off during the spay and neuter process — is one way to keep track of treated cats easily.
In the end Tuesday, council agreed to discuss the matter further at its July 6 meeting with Weaner and Fedderke invited back.
