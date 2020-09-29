Humane Society funds

The Fort Defiance Humane Society recently was present two grants from the Moose Lodge Family Center. The society received a $1,500 donation to help take care of the critters on behalf of the cancelled Party in the Park, and $1,000 as best friend sponsor “Fall Furry Frenzy” golf outing on Oct. 17 at Eagle Rock. Here, Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, accepts the funds from Bill Hesselschwardt, Defiance Moose Lodge administrator. The Moose fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.
