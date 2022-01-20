Improved financial news surfaced during the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s (FDHS) governing board meeting Wednesday evening.
Holdings its meeting electronically via Zoom, the board approved a financial report that showed net income of $26,425.58 for December.
This was quite an improvement over December 2020 numbers (which showed a loss of $17,678.49). And it was more than double the respectable net gain for November ($12,970.02).
The positive November and December figures followed three straight months (August-September) of negative numbers.
Meanwhile, a fundraiser last weekend in memory of actress Betty White — an animal lover who passed away earlier this month just short of her 100th birthday — was successful. FDHS Director Lisa Weaner said “I didn’t know what to expect,” but as things turned out 256 donors pledged more than $21,000.
Weaner called this “just incredible” and a “great way to kick off the year,” offering a “huge thank you to the Defiance community for coming out and supporting us.”
She noted that some doctors around the country supported the event while Simply Sarah’s Cakes, LLC, of Defiance made and sold “hundreds” of cupcakes, donating the proceeds ($400) to the FDHS.
Weaner also passed on thanks to Jeff and Jean Batt for their help as they pledged to match the donations raised.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 24 dogs were taken in during December, along with three cats. Thirteen cats were adopted in December, as well as 35 dogs. For all of 2021, the totals were 149 cats taken in and 132 adopted; 346 dogs taken in and 270 adopted.
• was encouraged by Weaner to inform others that FDHS is not county-owned, but a nonprofit organization. FDHS operates the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that is owned by Defiance County commissioners, but receives most of its funds (93%) from donations, grants and fundraisers. Commissioners provide $25,000 for the FDHS to care for dogs taken in by the county dog warden.
• elected new officers for 2022. These will be: Jeremy Otte, president; Randy Deniston, vice president; Cirrus Brown, secretary; Mindy Bobay, treasurer. The board also discussed its committee assignments for the year.
• heard Weaner offer a continued thank you to Hicksville veterinarian, Dr. Karen Pedden, for her assistance with the animal shelter’s spay/neuter clinics. She said these are booked into April and May. “It’s busy and we have a waiting list,” Weaner told the board.
• scheduled a strategic planning meeting for Feb. 20.
• discussed 2022 fundraisers.
