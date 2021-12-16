Improved financial numbers were one highlight of the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s monthly board meeting Wednesday night, but labor issues continue to be a topic of concern.
The financial report that the board approved Wednesday — members met electronically via Zoom — showed a gain of $12,970.02 for November. This was down from November 2020 net income ($16,797.74), but it was much better than the previous months.
During the November board meeting, members were shown a net loss of just over $12,000 for October, in what was a third straight month of poor financial numbers.
But the board’s treasurer, Mindy Bobay, noted Wednesday that some donated funds came in recently, just before the humane society began sending out letters seeking financial help from certain sources.
“We had a good month, but not as good as what we had last year (November 2020),” she said. “Had we not had those donations come in, we would have been in a negative position again for the month.”
A significant issue is that the humane society canceled its largest fundraiser again this year due to the coronavirus situation. And Bobay mentioned the impact of inflation.
To help offset these increased costs, the board approved what Lisa Weaner — executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the humane society operates — described Wednesday as “very, very minimal increases” in adoption rates.
“Our costs are increasing significantly,” she told the board. “We do have to try to make up a little bit in various spots ... labor costs are killing us.”
An attempt to obtain information on the adoption rates increases was unsuccessful Wednesday evening.
Noting the minimal increases, the board’s president, Jeremy Otte, said adoption rates may have to be revisited by mid-2020.
“I know we can’t just hike them (rates) to the moon, and I wouldn’t want to do that, but with the increased costs we may have to look at this again mid-year or even at the end of next year,” he commented.
Weaner agreed that another look may be needed in the spring when more is known about costs for medicine and supplies.
With the humane society struggling to hire and retain employees, board members also met in executive session Wednesday to discuss employee compensation. And changes to the employee manual were a topic for the board in open session as well, specifically drug testing for employees required to receive medical attention during a workforce accident.
While Weaner favored a “zero tolerance” policy for those testing positive for drug use in such an event, two board members cautioned about the impact this may have on hiring, given changing attitudes about marijuana. Medical marijuana consumption is legal in Ohio while recreational use is not.
“This is not screening for new employees — just in the event there’s an accident and medical care is needed,” explained Weaner, noting that this would be an infrequent occurrence.
In another matter, Weaner thanked board member Jeff Batt for allowing his business (in Jewell) to host a humane society “makeshift” garage sale last weekend.
She noted a “great turnout,” and said “a lot” of donated dog food and cat litter was given away.
Enough funds were raised to cover shipping costs associated with bringing home the donated food and litter, she indicated.
“We were able to give away a lot of dog food and cat litter, so the community was very, very appreciative of that,” she said.
In other business Wednesday:
• Weaner informed the board that Friends of Felines Rescue on Power Dam Road apparently will not be taking cats in the future, but only managing those already there. That may increase pressure on the animal shelter, she indicated.
• the board reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 25 dogs were taken in during November, along with five cats. Six cats were adopted in November, as well as 18 dogs. Eight dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 22 dogs as of Monday, along with 30 cats.
• Weaner explained that she received an inquiry from the owners of Kings Flooring and Furniture in Defiance about partnering on fundraising efforts. She said the owners are big animal lovers and would like to help in some manner, perhaps by using their store (at 416 Clinton St.) for such events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.