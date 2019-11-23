Humane society donation

The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) recently awarded $4,866 to the Fort Defiance Humane Society to purchase cat kennels. Discussing the grant are Jim Rensi, DAF grants committee member, and Rick Edmonds, board member of Fort Defiance Humane Society.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) recently awarded $4,866 to the Fort Defiance Humane Society to purchase cat kennels. Discussing the grant are Jim Rensi (left), DAF grants committee member, and Rick Edmonds, board member of Fort Defiance Humane Society.

Load comments