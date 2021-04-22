Future facility needs of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter were discussed briefly by the Fort Defiance Humane Society board during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
The matter was one of many handled by the board in its session held via Zoom. A new board treasurer also was chosen (see below).
The animal shelter’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, explained that the humane society is using “every last piece of space” at the facility on Ohio 15, which is owned by county commissioners. And with the agency being “a community resource,” Weaner’s agency wants to look at additional ways to serve the public.
Previously, the board had discussed the possibility of finding a location elsewhere to build a new shelter. However, with limited funding, this has been scaled back to a focus on improving facilities at the animal shelter’s location northwest of Defiance.
She mentioned her intention to meet with county commissioners within coming weeks to discuss options and to determine if they would “support us doing a capital campaign and basically putting up a new building, but utilizing the existing building we already have.”
With this option, she added, “you would be talking about a much smaller structure than if you just went out and started from a blank canvas.”
Also Wednesday, the humane society board approved a new treasurer.
Outgoing treasurer Lisa Wiesenauer — who moved to Texas last year, but continued in her position — has decided to step down as treasurer, although she plans to stay active with the board.
The board approved a motion Wednesday appointing Mindy Bobay — chief financial officer at Hicksville Bank — as her replacement.
The board’s president, Jeremy Otte, thanked Wiesenauer for her efforts during the past three years.
“We thank Lisa for her service to the board,” he said.
In another matter, the board authorized Weaner to move forward on the purchase of three items: an air conditioning unit (estimated cost $2,200) for the animal shelter’s garage, office furniture (estimated cost $1,198) and a retractable screen for the garage.
The garage was renovated recently to provide more space.
In discussing the purchases, Weaner noted that board member Julie Miller donated her stimulus check ($1,400) to the humane society.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 29 dogs were taken in during March, along with 25 cats. Seventeen cats were adopted during March, as well as 20 dogs. Three dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 15 dogs as of Monday, along with 27 cats.
• approved the March financial report, showing net income of $359.25.
• was told that Angela Mack has resigned from the board.
• discussed the possibility of holding its next monthly meeting on May 19 in-person at the animal shelter.
• learned of services and products donated to the humane society, with Weaner extending thank yous to all involved.
• was informed by Weaner that Stacie Fedderke, the humane society’s humane/animal care director, will be the guest speaker at Defiance Rotary’s May 10 meeting.
• discussed the humane society’s first golf outing fundraiser of the year, scheduled for May 15. Weaner told the board that “we do have quite a few sponsors.”
• learned from Weaner that she met with the Toledo Humane Society to discuss common interests. One idea that surfaced, Weaner indicated, is putting together an annual report. She said she would like the FDHS to begin creating an annual report beginning in 2022.
