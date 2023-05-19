The Fort Defiance Humane Society governing board held its monthly meeting Wednesday evening, discussing — among other topics — recent concerns expressed about the challenge of caring for all dogs captured by the county dog warden’s office.
The organization, which operates the county-owned animal shelter on Ohio 15, is contracted with county commissioners to handle dogs taken in by the dog warden. Commissioners pay the humane society $40,000 annually — a figure that increased recently from $25,000 — for this service.
During a county commissioners’ meeting last week, Dog Warden Randy Vogel noted the humane society’s reluctancy to take in dogs due to stated capacity issues at the shelter. And Commissioner David Kern had suggested that this might be a “breach of contract.”
The humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, took exception to these words at Wednesday’s meeting. And she told The Crescent-News that she has reached out to commissioners to discuss the matter.
In recapping Wednesday’s meeting, Weaner said she informed the board that “it’s not a refusal to take animals if we are full. We were simply full, and we were full most of the month of April. ... It’s not a refusal and there is no breach of contract.”
She added that 13 of the 19 dogs taken in by the animal shelter were brought there by the dog warden’s office. This came while dog adoptions are typically slow in March and April, according to Weaner.
However, “it’s starting to pick back up,” she noted.
Last year, explained Weaner, half the dogs taken in were from the dog warden’s office, which captures animals running at large that have not been accounted for by their owners. The increasing frequency of this is a “nationwide problem,” according to Weaner.
She said the shelter has 35 dog kennels and when they are full “they’re full. We’re doing everything in our power to get these dogs out (and adopted).”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved the April financial report, showing a net loss of $17,489.54 compared to a gain of $23,434.44 in April 2022. Weaner cited timing as a partial reason for this loss as the humane society paid expenses for a recent mobile feral cat spay and neuter clinic last month. However, these funds will be reimbursed by the City of Defiance.
• reviewed the April animal shelter report, showing that 19 dogs were taken in last month along with 10 cats. Twenty dogs were adopted out in April as well as eight cats. The shelter reported holding 25 dogs and 29 cats.
• reviewed humane society fundraisers, including the golf outing held Saturday at Eagle Rock Golf Club. Weaner said 32 teams participated in the event which brought in about $35,000 before expenses. The next fundraising is the State Bank’s “Take Your Dog to Work Day” scheduled for June 23 at the State Bank’s outdoor area.
• was informed by Weaner of animal shelter staff shortages. She said the agency is down two part-time positions and is training new employees.
• discussed maintenance items that need work at the animal shelter. This includes the need to remedy the shelter’s dog runs which become quite muddy during wet weather, according to Weaner.
• reviewed the April humane agent report, showing that nine complaints were investigated, including one on Seevers Road where several dead cows were reported. That case remains open.
• discussed the possibility of a “take a dog out for the day” program in which shelter dogs might be adopted for a weekend or a few days to get them out of the facility. Weaner said a liability concern surrounds the idea.
