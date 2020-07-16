The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s main fundraiser this year has been canceled.
That decision was discussed during the agency’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which it operates.
The humane society has held its masquerade fundraiser event in November at the Defiance Eagles. But the coronavirus situation has nixed those plans this year.
Humane society officials had been discussing ways to hold the fundraiser and modifying it to maintain social distancing measures. However, following hours of discussion, officials decided that the uncertainty was too great.
Animal shelter Director Lisa Weaner noted that an outsider “scavenger hunt” was being considered, but this was not a completely attractive idea due to the vagaries of November weather.
Generally speaking, she said “there were so many unknowns you couldn’t plan any of the tasks.”
Board member Gary Dowler suggested composing a letter to would-be event sponsors seeking their assistance in light of the circumstances.
“All we need is to get our usual sponsors and we should come close (to making up the revenue), I would think,” he said. “I think it’s a pretty easy story to tell. ... for obvious reasons we can’t do what we did, and if you (sponsor) would just consider donating what you donated last year, that would be fantastic.”
Board member Jeff Batt also proposed an online auction with donated items that could help the humane society compensate for the fundraiser’s cancellation.
Weaner said this could be part of a “virtual event” online.
In another matter, the board agreed to allow Stacie Fedderke — county humane agent and the shelter’s animal care director — to take online veterinarian tech school courses.
This will allow Fedderke to broaden animal care services she can provide to the shelter.
“We just feel like it’s something that we could benefit from here,” said Weaner, by “having that extra knowledge and being able to help them (animals), even it’s before you have to take them in ... .”
Weaner noted that the shelter already has a lot of the equipment needed for certain animal care services.
The cost of the online courses will be approximately $5,000.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• learned that the Moose Lodge’s annual “Party in the Park,” in which the humane society participates as a fundraiser activity, is still scheduled for Aug. 7. Several musical bands have been lined up, according to Weaner. A fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 1 at Leisure Time Winery in Henry County also is still set with $25 tickets still available.
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 21 dogs were adopted in June, along with nine cats. Five cats were taken in during June, along with 36 dogs. Seventeen dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 21 dogs as of Monday, along with 26 cats.
• approved the June financial report showing net income of $38,110.45 through the first six months this year.
