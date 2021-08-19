The Fort Defiance Humane Society has canceled its largest fundraiser for a second straight year due to coronavirus concerns.
The agency’s governing board voted to veto the Oct. 2 fundraiser during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter.
Board members had considered holding an outdoor fundraiser — perhaps with a football/tailgating theme — that would circumvent social distancing/coronavirus concerns. But in the end a majority figured this would not be worth the risk of poor weather or a more advanced coronavirus outbreak.
Board member, Gary Dowler, for example, suggested contacting the past fundraisers’ major sponsors if budget shortfalls were a concern later this year. He noted that 6-8 past sponsors had provided about $30,000 of the $40,000 or $50,000 raised by the large fundraiser previously.
As for the Oct. 2 event that had been planned at the Defiance Eagles, the main attraction was to have been the “Dueling Pianos” act.
But the animal shelter’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, said she felt the humane society was “not in position to hold that indoor event” due to rising coronavirus cases locally.
With cases increasing, Weaner said the animal shelter also is requiring that anyone entering the facility must wear a facial mask. This will eliminate any verification concerns about those who have, or have not, received the coronavirus vaccination, she indicated.
The humane society announced on Aug. 4 that the shelter would be closed to the public until at least Aug. 23 (Monday) as officials struggled to hire employees, or keep them. Adoptions have continued, but on an arranged basis.
Whether the shelter would reopen Monday as hoped was not discussed publicly during Wednesday’s meeting.
Later, the board met in executive session to discuss staffing and personnel.
In other business, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 43 dogs were taken in during July, along with eight cats. Twelve cats were adopted in July, as well as 28 dogs. Eleven dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 36 dogs as of Tuesday, along with 36 cats.
• approved the financial report for July, showing net income of $55,090.52 during the first seven months of 2021, compared to $20,317.96 during the same period in 2020. One reason the figure is up considerably is the receipt of proceeds from one of the humane society’s two golf outings.
• was informed by Weaner of several people who donated money and labor to the humane society. This included Corey Roscoe of the Humane Society of the United States ($1,000 grant), the Defiance Eagles Women’s Auxiliary ($1,000 grant), and Jeff and Jeanne Batt for serving as kennel attendants on several weekends.
• learned from Weaner that more than 1,200 persons attended the “Party in the Park” fundraiser in Defiance while just under 50 people participated in the “run to the brewery” event organized by Desirae Eisenman to benefit the humane society. Thanks were offered to Eisenman.
• agreed to hold its Sept. 15 session at 6 p.m. in a meeting room at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital with a Zoom option for those who do not attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.