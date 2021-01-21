The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board welcomed five new members during its monthly meeting Wednesday held via Zoom.
They are Mike Barth, Mindy Bobay, Jeffrey Owens, Nichole Wichman and Andrea Zimmerman. Each will serve for three-year terms.
The additions bring the board to its full complement of 15 members, according to Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which the humane society operates.
Meanwhile, Rick Edmonds stepped down as board president for 2020, while Jeremy Otte was chosen to take over for 2021.
“... Thank you to Rick for his role as president here in the last couple years,” said Otte. “You’ve done a lot of good things for the organization, Rick, so I just publicly want to thank you, and that goes for the other officers as well.”
Other officers selected were: Randy Deniston, vice president; Cirrus Brown, secretary; and Lisa Wiesenauer, treasurer. Wiesenauer already had been serving in the treasurer’s position.
Keeping with reorganizational matters, members were chosen for the board’s various committees.
In another matter, the board approved its 2021 budget and discussed the ongoing financial situation.
“We wound up 2020 in pretty good shape in light of the global pandemic,” said Otte, noting that $25,000 received from Defiance County commissioners to offset fundraising difficulties last year helped the bottom line, as did coronavirus relief funds received through the state.
“Those two things really helped ....,” he added.
Board member Gary Dowler called the budget “an aggressive plan” that “will put us very heavily into the fundraising side of this. We need to all be cognizant of the fact that we’re all fundraisers no matter what committee we’re on here if we’re going to make this work.”
Commenting on 2020, he said, “if you were to remove the extra funds that we received from the county and the COVID money that we received to help subsidize our budget — you take those receipts out and we just broke even last year. So, we spent everything that we raised, and we had a pretty good fundraising year, but it still took all that to make ends meet.”
Also Wednesday, the board continued to thank Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian who provides many spay/neuter services to the humane society at little or no cost.
“She does hundreds a year at no charge,” noted Dowler. “It’s just truly impressive. She makes a phenomenal difference in our success.”
“I don’t know how we will ever find another gem like her,” added Stacie Fedderke, the humane society’s humane/animal care director.
Deniston called Pedden a “saint.”
Concerning spay/neuter events, Weaner informed the board that renovation of the animal shelter’s garage has been completed. Among other things, this will allow more efficient drop-off and pickup for public animal spay/neuter events.
“The pickup is easy and it just makes the whole process more efficient, but most importantly, so much safer from the COVID perspective,” Weaner explained.
She thanked board members Jeff Batt and Deniston for their assistance with the renovations.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 28 dogs were taken in during December, along with 11 cats. Nineteen cats were adopted during December, as well as 14 dogs. Five dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 16 dogs as of Monday, along with 20 cats. The 2020 figures were 141 cats taken in with 123 adopted and 373 dogs received and 254 adopted.
• approved the December financial report.
• learned from Weaner that the animal shelter provided approximately 600 spay/neuters in 2020.
• discussed 2021 fundraising events. These include a golf outing tentatively scheduled for May 15 and a second such event at Auglaize Country Club in September, as well as an online auction with bidding from 6 p.m. Feb. 5 until 6 p.m. Feb. 7. Ideas for other possible events also are under consideration.
• approved a motion increasing humane society membership dues from $120 to $150.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.