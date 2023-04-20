The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board received a recap of this week’s trap, neuter and release (TNR) program during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Executive Director Lisa Weaner noted that the effort — conducted by a Columbus area mobile clinic (Rascal Unit) — “as a whole, for our first time through ... really was a huge success. We weren’t sure what do expect. ... All in all it was a great turnout.”
Eighty cats went through the entire process and were spayed/neutered while some also were treated for sickness or ailments, according to Weaner.
The event was held from Sunday through Tuesday. Volunteers trapped cats on Sunday, brought them to a location on Baltimore Road (the former Butcher’s Block restaurant) for the mobile clinic on Monday, then picked them up on Tuesday and returned them to their environment.
Weaner offered many compliments to those who helped with the event, saying “some very hard work and really long days” were involved. And Stacie Fedderke of the humane society offered praise for Weaner’s efforts.
The TNR program is an attempt to reduce Defiance’s feral cat population. Defiance City Council provided $15,000 for this week’s clinic and another one planned in September.
The city purchased 90 traps to capture the cats.
Also Wednesday, the board discussed fundraising efforts that are responsible for covering much of the humane society’s operational costs.
Specifically, the board discussed its pickup raffle tentatively scheduled for Nov. 11. Tickets will be sold through October.
Weaner gauged the board’s interest in the event, noting that it does pose a risk. As the truck would cost approximately $50,000, many tickets would need to be sold to cover this and generate additional revenue, she noted.
Weaner told the board she wanted to “make sure as a group we all feel confident, and if not, is there some alternative to have a good fundraiser .... ?”
Board members were not opposed to moving forward with the raffle, so Weaner will proceed with planning.
Defiance’s Lilac Festival (May), the annual ribfest in downtown Defiance (September) and the Defiance County Fair in Hicksville (August), were discussed as possible venues for selling tickets.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• learned from Weaner that the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the humane society operates is seeing a “severe staffing shortage” again. She said four employees were lost this month.
• approved the March financial report showing net income of $2,481.10 compared to a loss of $17,462.17 in March 2022. The humane society’s big fundraiser held in February (“Drooling Pianos”) generated just over $42,000, according to the agency’s treasurer, Mindy Bobay, and helped with the bottom line.
• discussed the idea of creating a video to explain the humane society’s functions. “We’re a best-kept secret,” said board member Dr. Gary Dowler. Board member Randy Deniston said the minimum cost might be $10,000, but this might be “money well spent.”
• reviewed the March animal shelter report, showing that 55 dogs were taken in last month along with nine cats. Eighteen dogs were adopted out in March as well as 15 cats. The shelter reported holding 34 dogs and 19 cats.
• heard Weaner thank those who helped with materials received from Pet Supplies.
• discussed the possibility of additional security measures at the animal shelter.
