The Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS) is hoping to expand resources to help provide outreach to struggling pet owners.
The organization’s governing board discussed that topic and others during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening via Zoom.
Locally, the FDHS receives donations from such places as Tractor Supply Co., Family Farm and Fleet, and Big Lots that can be used to provide persons in need to take care of their pets, according to Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which the organization operates.
She said those businesses often provide retail products whose sell dates have expired, or are close to expiring.
According to Weaner, the donations are not a regular thing. Rather, “they call us when they have donations for us.”
She noted that donations are “not just for us,” but to be there “as a resource for the community. I think that’s important for our mission and what we do ... not only to take in the animals, but be there when there’s a need.”
Weaner added that “this has been a hard year for many people” in reference to the potential need in the community.
She welcomed suggestions from board members for other potential local resources.
Board member Gary Dowler asked how the humane society might recognize retailers for their contributions.
“That’s valuable to them,” he said. “They ought to get something back. ... This should be a win-win for our retailers.”
In another matter, the board discussed Ohio House Bill 24 and its animal cruelty provisions which become effective on March 31.
Stacie Fedderke — humane/animal care director for the humane society — noted one major change: a court hearing is required within a 10-day period in cases involving any animal that has been seized by authorities due to alleged cruelty or neglect. In the past, this only applied to companion animals (cats and dogs).
A judge will make a ruling within the 10-day period to determine if authorities had a right to seize the animal while the owner must pay for the animal’s care during the pendency of the court proceeding.
Weaner described the bill as “improved legislation for animal welfare.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• discussed how the humane society is funded. Board member Randy Deniston noted that the vast majority of funding for the agency is raised privately, and not provided by taxpayers. Weaner said 7% of the humane society’s budget is contractual (through taxpayer funds received by county commissioners) while 93% is uncertain as it is raised through donations or fundraisers. Officials are concerned that the public perception about how much the humane society receives from the county is inaccurate.
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 29 dogs were taken in during January, along with 18 cats. Four cats were adopted during January, as well as 31 dogs. Five dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed eight dogs as of Monday, along with 20 cats.
• learned from Weaner that the animal shelter will add one spay/neuter day each month for cats beginning Feb. 26 due to increased demand.
• approved the January financial report, showing net income of $3,918.14. Weaner stated that January produced “a little more income than normal, only because there were things that came in late from December.”
• learned from Weaner that an official from the Toledo Humane Society is willing to provide free consulting services to the humane society to discuss “best practices,” as well as potential facility needs.
• heard Weaner extend thanks to Dawn Caustrita and Meijer for continued support with gift cards, board member Chris Yocum who had helped with plowing snow and Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian, for ongoing spay/neuter assistance.
• discussed the possibility of finding a person with computer tech skills “to make sure we’re good on everything” and the organization’s server is “being backed up correctly.”
• heard Weaner correct information in a recent Crescent-News article that dues for board members — not humane society members generally — have increased from $120 to $150, and that the agency received a $20,000 donation last year from county commissioners, not $25,000 as reported in January.
• listened to board president Jeremy Otte compliment board member Cirrus Brown for her help with a recent online auction to benefit the humane society. Weaner called it a “very good event. Everyone was very complimentary.”
• agreed to participate in a Crescent-News promotion in which students are asked to design an advertisement that will appear later in the paper. The cost for the humane society is $175.
