The Fort Defiance Humane Society governing board discussed an animal shelter running at capacity during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
And discussions continued about a possible catch and release program for feral cats in Defiance (see below).
Humane Society Director Lisa Weaner told the board that dogs captured by county dog warden's office have had to be turned away.
"There's nothing we can do, we're just full," she said. "This is unprecedented to any prior year I've been involved.
"It's across the country," she added. "Everybody's in the same boat."
During September, 31 dogs were adopted — a good figure for the animal shelter — but 34 were taken in.
Calling the situation a "temporary thing," Weaner said some dogs can be held at two kennels at Defiance County East — the county's office complex — but some dogs might have to be held briefly by those who find loose animals, she indicated.
"We're just trying to balance at the moment and come up with temporary solutions," she explained.
Also Wednesday, Weaner told the board that she would be presenting the possibility of a mobile "trap/neuter/release" program for feral cats to Defiance City Council during its meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Humane society officials plan to discuss a program operated by Rascal Unit, Ltd. — a Columbus area firm — in which a mobile unit would come to Defiance on a specified date to spay and neuter captured feral cats. They would then be released into the environment they came from.
Also discussed were possible future fundraisers, including "Dueling Pianos" on March 11.
The cost to the humane society for hosting this entertainment would be $1,300, according to Weaner, and require a $100 deposit. She noted that if the event were canceled the loss would not be too great.
The humane society had canceled its biggest fundraiser the last three years due to coronavirus.
While two more golf outings are planned next year along with other events, a planned new fundraiser is a vehicle raffle in October 2023. Weaner said this would involve a truck prize provided through the Stykemain dealership in Defiance.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved September's financial report, showing better numbers than in recent months when net losses were noted. Net income was $27,124.03 in September compared to a net loss of $16,269.30 in September 2021.
• reviewed the September animal shelter report, noting that 34 dogs were taken in, along with 22 cats. Thirty-one dogs were adopted out in September as well as 10 cats.
• reviewed the humane agent report for September, showing 11 incidents. Among the complaints investigated were two dogs that were surrendered due to living conditions and a dog abandoned at the animal shelter. The owner of that dog was identified and charged.
• learned that the animal shelter's well has been producing inadequate amounts of water, causing the humane society to switch, temporarily, to city water. However, this has caused an increase in utility bills
• discussed the purchase of a Speed Queen washer from an appliance store in Bryan for $1,500. Board member Gary Dowler offered to donate $750 to help cover the cost along with the $750 provided by Keller Logistics.
• met in executive session to discuss the humane society's annual contract with Defiance County commissioners.
• noted that the November meeting will be held Nov. 16 (at 6 p.m.) at the Defiance County Fish and Game Club on Ohio 15, not far from the animal shelter.
