Just ahead of its big spay and neuter event next month, the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s (FDHS) governing board discussed Wednesday the need for volunteers to help out with the mobile clinic scheduled on April 17.
The topic was considered during the board’s monthly meeting when it also passed the 2023 budget needed to operate the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
The mobile clinic is set for April 17 at a location in Defiance that had not been determined as of Wednesday. A second clinic is scheduled for Sept. 25.
Defiance City Council is covering both clinics with $15,000 it has set aside in the 2023 city budget.
Rascal Unit of Dublin will handle the spay and neuter surgeries on April 17, but two other days will be needed as well.
First, cats will be captured with traps provided to volunteers by the humane society. They will then be held the day after the clinic to recover before being returned to the environment they came from.
FDHS Executive Director Lisa Weaner told the board Wednesday that “the big thing is getting volunteers” and that “we will need lots of hands.”
This includes persons to set the traps, take the cats to the clinic site and turn them lose later.
As for the clinic’s location, Weaner said she is in communication with Defiance Mayor McMcCann about that. He has a potential place in mind and is supposed to “let me know this week if that came through,” she said.
In another matter, the board approved its 2023 budget which Weaner described as a “best guesstimate” based on past expenses.
These are budgeted at $467,800 for 2023, representing an increase of about $83,000 this year. This was described as “conservative in reality.”
“Overall our expenses in general have gone up 20 to 25%,” said Weaner, so officials “tried to make sure we were accommodating for that in the various line items.”
She noted that payroll is the humane society’s biggest expenditure.
Wages were raised recently due to recent labor difficulties while fees charged for adoptions and other services also went up.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved the February financial report showing net income of $18,758.74 compared to $14,192.45 in February 2022.
• reviewed the February animal shelter report, showing that 16 dogs were taken in last month along with 15 cats. Thirty-one dogs were adopted out in February as well as six cats. The shelter reported holding 34 dogs and 29 cats.
• reviewed the monthly humane agent report, showing that 10 complaints were investigated in February. Two of these resulted in charges of neglect or abuse of dogs; charges were recommended in a third case involving abuse of a cat.
• learned from Weaner that the animal shelter’s regular low-cost spay/neuter clinics are booked through June. She said the shelter has stopped taking appointments for now. The board discussed the possibility of additional increases for this service, but Weaner said rates went up by 30% this year to reflect the agency’s burgeoning expenses. The basic charge is $70 for a cat plus $10 for a rabies vaccine.
• noted upcoming fundraisers which include purse Bingo at the Defiance Eagles on April 1, the annual golf outing on May 13, “Take Your Dog to Work Day” in June and “Party in the Park” at the Moose Lodge in Defiance on July 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.