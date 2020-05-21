The challenge of fundraising was a big topic at the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s monthly board meeting Wednesday night held via Zoom technology.
The board hadn’t met in recent months due to coronavirus concerns.
Board chairman Rick Edmonds reported that the humane society received a $37,100 paycheck protection program (PPP) loan provided by the federal government to counter impacts of the coronavirus situation.
He noted that the portion of the loan used during the next eight weeks would be forgiven. Any unspent funds would accrue at 1% interest, he said.
“... basically it has bought us a couple months for many of our expenditures,” said Edmonds, who told the board that program requirements aren’t all known yet. “So, we’re very fortunate, I think, that we were able to get that. And I might say Logan Wolfrum at State Bank was extremely helpful in guiding me through this process.”
In a related matter, the board was told the humane society’s annual golf outing fundraiser remains scheduled for July 25 at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
Sponsors and golfers are needed, according to Lisa Weaner, executive director of the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which the humane society operates.
“We’re doing pretty good so far, I think, with what we do have with folks that have already committed,” said Weaner, “but we need to get more sponsors and, most importantly, more golfers. ... With a lot of things canceling, this might be a good time for us. A lot of other events are canceling, a lot of other golf outings are canceling, so this might actually work out in our favor.”
However, the future of two other annual fundraisers — “Party in the Park” this summer and the masquerade ball on Nov. 14 — is uncertain, given the coronavirus situation. The fall fundraiser plans to feature “Dueling Pianos,” but board members discussed the possibility of holding “virtual” events online due to coronavirus concerns.
“Everything’s up in the air, it’s a big unknown,” said Weaner. “Even right now if things start to open up and look okay, what’s it going to look like in November when virus season starts again? I mean, are people going to want to come out? That’s the other part of it — so just a lot of unknowns, which is making all of this very difficult to plan.”
Dowler suggested canceling the “Dueling Pianos” for the fall fundraiser event, or not holding the event at all, instead composing a letter asking for donations and presenting “the reasons why we really need this to balance the budget for the year.”
No decisions were made on the future of the events.
Lisa Weisnauer, the board’s treasurer said she would call the Defiance Eagles Aerie, where the fall fundraiser has been held, to discuss the situation.{div}Later, when the board reviewed Wiesenauer’s monthly financial reports said “we’re in fairly good shape,” while Dowler noted that the aforementioned PPP loan is the reason.
”We would not be in very good shape without that loan,” Weaner agreed.
The board subsequently approved Wiesenauer’s April financial report.
The next humane society board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 17, also via Zoom.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 28 dogs were adopted in April, along with 11 cats. Twelve cats were taken in during April, along with 43 dogs, including 12 pups that were born and now have foster homes. Ten dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 14 dogs as of Monday, along with 21 cats.
• learned from Weaner that visits to the animal shelter have been by appointment only during the coronavirus situation. “We’ll just keep evaluating like everybody’s doing and evaluate whether we need to change things as we go through the summer,” she said. “But for right now that’s how I’m going to continue to operate, and its been working well.”
• accepted the resignation of fellow member Sue Strausbaugh and approved the appointment of Angela Mack.
• discussed the “critter card” fundraiser. Dowler suggested adding a card for Hicksville.
• was informed by Weaner that donations of food and cat litter, respectively, were received from Columbus Humane and Church & Dwight. Weaner said the animal shelter has enough litter for the remainder of the year while the donated cat and dog food is now available to the community at no charge. Volunteers helped pick up the materials, according to Weaner.
• discussed future facility needs. Board member Jeff Batt — member of the facility/planning committee — said renovating the animal shelter’s barn may be difficult because of the how the building is set up, but said a second look will be made. Dowler said he believes the board should continue to pursue the renovation possibility with county commissioners, who own the animal shelter.
• met in executive session to discuss the position of adoption coordinator.
• was informed by Weaner that new planned giving brochures have been printed, but presentations to potential donors have been delayed due to the coronavirus situation.
