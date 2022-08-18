The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board received a less than cheery financial update during its governing board meeting Wednesday evening.
But officials say the agency is still financially stable, and the best months of the year are yet to come.
Fundraising and donations are a key part of the board’s focus as only a small share — approximately 7% of the humane society’s budget comes from its contract with Defiance County. So the agency’s monthly financial report often forms a significant discussion point for monthly board meetings.
In this case, board documents showed a net loss in July of $9,518.96. This was quite a change from July 2021 when net income was up $41,497.14. This also followed a tough financial report in June that showed a net loss of $12,712.98.
During an interview Tuesday with The Crescent-News, the humane society’s director, Lisa Weaner, noted that donations — at a time when inflation has risen to points unseen in years — have been down.
However, she noted that “we have more fundraisers coming up the last quarter of the year. For any nonprofit, that is when they get the most donations. That’s a steady fact across the board.”
Too, Weaner reiterated a point made in previous meetings — under new leadership the past several years the humane society has tried to put funds away and stabilize things.
“We’re financially stable,” she said.
Upcoming humane society fundraisers include the Eagles golf outing on Sept. 10 and a wine tasting event at State Bank’s pavilion in Defiance on Sept. 17 with online events to follow in November and December.
The humane society again will not hold its largest annual fundraiser — in the past a formal dinner with entertanment — instead focusing on smaller ones.
One of those was the recent “Party in the Park” fundraiser at the Defiance Moose Lodge that brought in about $3,500-$3,600, she explained.
As far as expenses, Weaner told the board that these have risen, some of this related to labor and the need to ensure care for the large number of animals taken in recently.
Later, Weaner informed the board about a 10-year-old Hicksville youth (Tucker Zeedyk) who would like to help further address the situation with feral cats at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville.
This will involve trapping and spay/neutering the animals with help from a local veterinarian.
Feral cats at the county fairgrounds have been an issue for some years.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 30 dogs were taken in during July, along with four cats. Fifteen cats were adopted in July as well as 12 dogs. Weaner reported that the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the humane society operates was so full recently that it had to turn down temporarily any new dogs. “This was the first time ever that we had every kennel full,” she said. “We couldn’t take any more.”
• reviewed the humane agent report for July. This included 17 calls concerning possible animal abuse or neglect. Among them was a case in a Hicksville residence “that no human was permitted” to live in where two dogs were surrendered and the owner charged.
• discussed staffing issues. Weaner reported that the agency’s adoption coordinator has taken another job elsewhere while board member Cirrus Brown will take the position part-time.
• was informed about the possibility of a volunteer backing up humane agent Stacie Fedderke, the humane society’s humane/animal care director. Weaner said a Paulding County man is interested in providing this service.
