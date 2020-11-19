A few small changes in service rates for 2021 were discussed by the Fort Defiance Humane Society board during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
The board also discussed a recent $20,000 gift from Defiance County commissioners, an inquiry from H.O.P.E. For Animals and the strong performance of Stacie Fedderke, the humane society’s humane/animal care director (see below).
The two most substantial rate changes proposed by Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, concern cat neuters and older cat adoptions.
Weaner suggested that the cat neuter charge be increased from $30 to $35 in 2021, but proposed that the adoption fee for a cat over six years old be reduced from $80 to $60.
Discounts may also be offered for bundled services for dogs, she indicated.
The board took no action on the suggestions Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Weaner offered a “huge thank you to county commissioners” for their recent “generous donation” of $20,000 to the humane society. She said it came as a “very nice surprise.”
The humane society has sent out a thank-you letter to commissioners, she said.
The agency was one of several nonprofit organizations that commissioners recently presented with a $20,000 contribution to offset the impact of the coronavirus situation.
In another matter Wednesday, the board discussed the possibility of renewing a partnership for spay/neuter services with H.O.P.E. For Animals. The Fort Wayne clinic used to transport animals from the local shelter to its facility for spay/neuter services once a month.
However, lately, the humane society has been relying on a Hicksville veterinarian, Dr. Karen Pedden, for more regular spay/neuter services.
Nevertheless, Weaner suggested working with H.O.P.E. For Animals, perhaps, during “major cat seasons.”
Finally, the the board discussed the strong performance of Fedderke, who investigates animal abuse cases, including some which are prosecuted in court.
Weaner joined board member Gary Dowler, who complimented her for “making a difference.”
“... and it makes a difference in the awareness in our community because people are calling at least,” said Weaner. “ ... she goes above and beyond when she’s out on these calls. Hands down.”
Board member Randy Deniston also noted her “great attitude.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 30 dogs were taken in during October, along with eight cats. Nine cats were adopted during October, as well as 18 dogs. Nine dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 12 dogs as of Monday, along with 20 cats.
• discussed upcoming fundraising efforts to sign up regular contributors to the humane society, the possibility of an online auction and an ongoing membership drive.
• agreed to continue planning to hold a strategic planning session on Dec. 11 at the Defiance Eagles.
• approved the October financial report. Board chairman Rick Edmonds complimented Weaner and her staff for maintaining the humane society’s financial stability during the coronavirus situation.
• met in executive sessions to discuss employee compensation, retirement and health care benefits.
