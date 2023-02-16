The Fort Defiance Humane Society is gearing up for a community-oriented spay and neuter event this spring for cats.
The first mobile spay and neuter clinic, scheduled for April 17 in Defiance, was discussed by the humane society board during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening. A second such event is planned on Sept. 25.
Defiance City Council has budgeted $15,000 to make the clinics possible, but much planning remains, the humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, indicated Wednesday.
Whole Rascal Unit of Dublin will handle the spay and neuter surgeries — planned as a way to keep the feral cat population down — two other days will be needed with community involvement, according to Weaner. This will include trapping cats the day before and then holding them for a day to recover. They will then be turned lose thereafter.
“We need the public’s help to trap,” said Weaner, who also noted that the effort is “a community thing we’re trying to accomplish here. ... If we don’t have the public’s involvement we can’t do it.”
As far as planning goes, she said the humane society still has to “coordinate who’s doing what. ... there’s a lot of work involved.”
In another matter, the board discussed the humane society’s big fundraiser which is scheduled on March 11 at the Defiance Eagles. The entertainment will be “Dueling Pianos.”
Some 200 tickets at $75 each will be sold to the dinner event, according to Weaner. She said this money generally covers the event’s costs as sponsorships provide the funds that the humane society will earn.
The humane society is bringing back the fundraiser after having canceled it in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus situation.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved the January financial report showing net income of $21,211.28 compared to $32,885.91 in January 2022.
• reviewed the January animal shelter report, showing that 40 dogs were taken in along with 17 cats. Fourty-four dogs were adopted out in January as well as 14 cats. The shelter reported holding 26 dogs and 20 cats this week.
• reviewed the monthly humane agent report, showing that nine complaints were investigated in January, including at least two which resulted in charges involving abuse or neglect to dogs.
• briefly discussed the humane society’s 2023 budget.
• discussed increased participation by board members in the humane society’s various committees. Weaner encouraged a focus on grant applications. “There’s money to be had, locally and otherwise,” she said.
• was informed by Weaner that the humane society has signed its annual contract with Defiance County commissioners, although it has not been finalized yet. The contract is expected to increase the county’s annual contribution to the humane society which had been $25,000. Commissioners contract with the agency to care for dogs taken in by the county dog warden.
• discussed the possibility of charging a fee for stray cats that are brought to the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15. The reason: Officials aren’t sure that everyone who brings in such cats are being honest about them being strays. Amidst fears that this would penalize an honest person “doing good,” the board discussed the possibility of asking for a free-will donation from those who bring in a cat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.