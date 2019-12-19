Authoritative answers to questions about the county humane agent’s protection and a favorable financial report were the highlights of the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel and Commissioner Gary Plotts were on hand to address an issue that has surfaced in past meetings — whether humane agent Stacie Fedderke could carry a firearm and make use of law enforcement radios for her protection.
Board member Gary Dowler has advocated for an armed humane agent, noting that in handling animal cruelty and neglect cases, Fedderke sometimes finds herself in volatile situations where a firearm would convey respect and ensure her safety.
But Engel noted that Fedderke is not currently certified as a peace officer to carry a firearm, while the necessary training would require time and money.
Too, he explained that she is not a county employee, but is employed by a private agency. Therefore, the county’s 911 board voted not to allow her to use the new MARCs radio system, he explained. Only a public first responder would qualify, Engel indicated.
However, he emphasized that if Fedderke feels the need to contact the sheriff’s office for protection before embarking upon a complaint she can do so.
“If you think that you’re going to have a problem, call ahead of time,” said Engel. “We’d be glad to be close to you, or there with you than to have an issue ... .”
To the question of whether Fedderke might be employed by the county on a part-time basis — as a part-time dog warden, for example — Plotts noted that she could carry a gun as a county employee, but not as a humane agent (unless further certified through training).
Engel said he had no problem with anyone having a carry/conceal permit, but Dowler suggested that in Fedderke’s case he is seeking a more overt indicator of her authority.
He also explained that he had three of his deputies trained in humane agent matters and may have three more trained this year.
Moving to money matters, the board approved a favorable November financial report provided by treasurer Lisa Wiesenauer.
It showed net income of $17,176.59 for the month and $32,174.80 during the January-November period, a slight decrease from the same period last year ($33,596.29).
“I think that going into 2020 we’re on firm ground,” said Wiesenauer. “Thanks to the community and the staff, and the work of the board.”
The board also approved the humane society’s 2020 budget, totaling more than $300,000.
Wiesenauer emphasized that the organization needs to continue fundraising efforts to cover expenses.
“It’s something we can never, ever stop doing,” she said.
The budget includes raises for employees of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, which the humane society operates. A motion approving the raises was approved by the board.
“I think it’s obvious that we need to have these increases to at least be able to attract and hopefully retain good employees,” said board chairman Rick Edmonds.
In other business, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 28 dogs were adopted in November, along with six cats. Twelve cats were taken in during November, along with 38 dogs. Fifteen dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 36 dogs as of Tuesday, along with 38 cats. Year-to-date, the facility has taken in 426 dogs and adopted 274; and taken in 152 cats, adopting out 89.
• approved the agency’s 2020 strategic plan. Dowler noted that the board’s facilities committee needs to work on the possibility of expanding animal shelter services in a barn adjacent to the main building (on Ohio 15).
• approved a new planned giving program named in honor of William Wales, who died in a vehicle mishap earlier this year. Wales had taken care of many cats and animals through the years with his own money.
• thanked outgoing board members Linda Thurwell and Nancy Porter. Edmonds especially thanked Porter for more than 30 years on the board.
• learned that the Giving Tuesday fundraiser brought in more than $1,000, while Critter Card sales already have generated $5,500. Animal shelter Director Lisa Weaner also mentioned Bob Fisher who provided funds that Hicksville Village Council declined to provide for cat spay/neuter services.
• provided a continued “thank you” for Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian, for providing free services to the animal shelter. This includes spay and neuter, and other services.
• thanked major sponsors/supporters in 2019 — the Defiance Area Foundation, Eagles, Moose, State Bank, Batt & Stevens, Realty5, Grant Insurance, Hughes Financial, DeTray Chiropractic, Defiance Rotary, Mercy Health Systems, the Callen Family Foundation, and Craig and Linda Hoffman.
• learned from Weaner that recommendations will be forthcoming on 2020 adoption prices.
