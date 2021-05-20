Continued discussion of the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s future facility plans was a highlight of the agency’s monthly board meeting Wednesday evening.
And the agency has made a policy decision concerning facial masks when coronavirus-related state health orders are lifted next month (see below).
Last week, the humane society discussed a plan with Defiance County commissioners — who own the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the nonprofit agency operates — to construct a second building for its operations. This would require taking down a storage barn at the animal shelter on Ohio 15.
Commissioners did not commit to the idea as they want the humane society to present more concrete plans first.
On Wednesday, board member Gary Dowler suggested that the humane society move forward on project plans at the site. He proposed the creation of a committee to brainstorm and determine a building size.
The board agreed.
One concern raised by Commissioner Mick Pocratsky last week is that the aforementioned barn was reroofed in 2019 for $34,000.
But the shelter’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, indicated that the humane society has no plans to take down the building immediately. And she noted that two years have passed since commissioners’ reroofing project.
“... they did this almost two years ago,” she said. “It needed to be fixed. There was no alternative. We’re not talking about doing anything for a couple of years. So, it’s not like they put it up last week and we’re ripping it down. This is a five-year span.”
Dowler added that “even if we turned the corner on this issue tomorrow we’re maybe three years down the road to a new building, easily.”
He believes the project could be a benefit to taxpayers in the long run.
“From the taxpayers’ perspective what’s the alternative?,” he asked rhetorically. “Maybe a million-and-a-half dollar building that will eventually belong to the taxpayers that we’re going to raise the money to fund. I mean that seems like really a no-brainer trade.”
“This is for the community and additional services we can bring,” added Weaner.
She noted that board member Jeff Batt knows people who would take the building down for the materials at no cost.
Also Wednesday, Weaner announced that on June 1 masks still will be required for those entering the animal shelter as well as employees not vaccinated. Too, she said, the shelter will continue to “book by appointment for approved applications only.”
“It’s just more efficient,” she told the board, noting that this lessens foot traffic. “It’s better for the animals. They’re not worked up with strangers coming all the time.”
But Dowler cautioned that this might not provide adequate vetting of potential animal owners.
“... you really don’t get to know some people until they walk in the door and you meet them,” he said. “And all a sudden you get some vibes as to whether you think they’re going to be an acceptable applicant or not, regardless of what they put on that piece of paper.”
The humane society’s humane/animal care director, Stacie Fedderke, responded that “we’ve had that situation, and we just politely say a second meet and greet will be required, and we get the feedback from everybody.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 18 dogs were taken in during April, along with 20 cats. Six cats were adopted during April, as well as 15 dogs. Eleven dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 17 dogs as of Monday, along with 45 cats and kittens.
• discussed upcoming fundraising events such as Party in the Park on July 23 and the humane society’s large fundraiser later in the year which is expected to feature “Dueling Pianos.” The board agreed to attempt to reserve the Defiance Eagles’ facility for that event on Oct. 2.
• approved the April financial report, showing net income of $12,679.33 from January through April 2021.
• passed a motion approving Sheila Slattery as a new board member.
• discussed the humane society’s first golf outing fundraiser of the year. Some 32 teams participated — the most ever — while two or three teams were turned away, according to Weaner. A second outing sponsored by the Defiance Eagles will be held on Sept. 18.
• extended thank yous to various individuals and groups for their assistance to the humane society. This included a grant from the Defiance Area Foundation for a microscope, scale and raised dog beds.
• Weaner noted that a new air conditioner for the animal shelter’s renovated garage is scheduled to be installed Friday.
• discussed possible changes for the agency’s “critter cards.” These are sold as a fundraiser and provide discounts at various local businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.