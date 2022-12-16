The Fort Defiance Humane Society's governing board has agreed to a proposal offered by Defiance County commissioners for a new contract with one stipulation.
During its monthly meeting Wednesday night, the board discussed the annual contract to care for dogs at the county-owned animal shelter taken in by the county dog warden. It proposes that the county increase its annual contribution to the humane society from $25,000 to $40,000.
The humane society met in executive session Wednesday to discuss the matter.
According to the humane society's executive director, Lisa Weaner, the board accepted terms of the new contract with the exception of one point — handling dogs when the animal shelter is at capacity. Weaner indicated that commissioners proposed the humane society continue to take them when the animal shelter is full, but she said this is not possible.
"FDHS simply has nowhere else to put dogs brought in when in that situation," she said in a statement to The Crescent-News. "The option to euthanize at that point is not an option."
Therefore, this discussion point remains on the table.
She believes one option would be to make better use of temporary kennels at Defiance County East, the county-owned office building on Defiance's East Second Street, transporting them to the animal shelter when space opens. Weaner noted that full capacity only happened a couple times this year, but said it could happen again.
Earlier, the board approved the November financial report showing a net loss of $7,511.52 compared to a net gain of $12,970.02 in November 2021.
"... donations definitely are down," said Weaner. "I mean in general, and it's the economy. ... it's no particular reason other than that."
However, Dr. Gary Dowler reported that in January Gary Chaney — a former humane society volunteer and board member who lives in Indiana — will be be giving $50,000 over the next couple years beginning in January while Mercy Health also was mentioned as a new donor, although the amount was not shared at the meeting.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the November animal shelter report, showing that 55 dogs were taken in, along with two cats. Twenty-three dogs were adopted out in November as well as 10 cats while 15 dogs were reclaimed. The shelter reported holding 29 dogs and 18 cats on Monday.
• heard Weaner thank Meijer for its recent $5,000 contribution to the humane society. Weaner said they have been "huge supporters" of the agency's functions.
• reviewed the November humane agent report, revealing that 21 incidents were investigated. Several of these resulted in dogs being surrendered or the owners charged with neglect or abuse-related crimes.
• noted that the humane society office will be closed during the week between Christmas and New Year's. Weaner said staffing shortages are the reason as employees have been difficult to retain as of late. "We're just really short right now," she said.
• learned from Weaner that the humane society already has booked low-cost spay/neuter clinics into March 2023. This is made possible with the help of Hicksville veterinarian, Dr. Karen Pedden, who assists the animal shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• was reminded of upcoming fundraisers. Among them are a poker tournament in January, an online auction in February, "Dueling Pianos" in March and purse Bingo in April. "We got a lot going on in the next couple months," said Weaner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.