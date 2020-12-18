Like many other nonprofit organizations, the Fort Defiance Humane Society has faced significant fundraising challenges this year, but the agency is proceeding forward with new strategies.
Much of the humane society's budget — which may reach $300,000 next year — comes from donations, grants and fundraising. The exception is an annual $25,000 contribution in taxpayer dollars from Defiance County commissioners for the humane society to care for dogs taken in by the county dog warden.
But the coronavirus' impact on the humane society's finances has been significant this year because it shut down virtually all in-person fundraisers. Among those was the agency's big fundraiser planned in December at the Defiance Eagles.
This would have been the third year for the event, which is a formal gathering for approximately 200 people with entertainment and a catered dinner, and a big money maker.
For example, the agency cleared about $50,000 from the event in 2018 and $55,000-$60,000 last year, according to Lisa Weaner, executive director of the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15, which is operated by the humane society.
This represents a large percentage of the agency's revenue.
The humane society was so excited about this year's event that it began planning even earlier, securing "dualing pianos" as the entertainment. However, with the uncertainty created by the coronavirus, the event was canceled months ago, along with two other significant fundraisers — one at the Defiance Moose Lodge and another at Leisure Time Winery in Henry County.
That left only the agency's outdoor summer golf outing as a major fundraising event, and so a second one was held in the fall. While "the extra golf outing certainly helped," explained Weaner, "it was nowhere near bringing in that kind of revenue (from the big event at the Eagles). That's hard to make up in smaller increments."
Fortunately, for the humane society, county commissioners provided several nonprofit organizations — including the humane society — with $20,000 to offset their fundraising difficulties. Weaner called this a "blessing" from commissioners, but the humane society is still approximately $30,000 short of expected revenue.
Therefore, the agency decided to go hat-in-hand and ask for help from past sponsors and friends, recently sending out 110 letters to potential donors.
Weaner told The Crescent-News earlier this week that it's too early to tell how things are going. But it has produced some results, including a $5,000 donation from Hughes Financial Services in Defiance.
The company's owners, Richard and Barbara Hughes, have been big supporters of the animal shelter in the past.
While Richard died last year, son Greg has helped carry on the business. And he and Barbara have continued the family tradition of supporting a facility which generally refrains from euthanasia, using it only in the most extreme circumstances.
"She's (Barbara) doing it in honor of Punky, her little black dog, a little black Chihuahua," Greg said. "Richard Hughes and Barbara Hughes have always supported the shelter because it is no kill. They don't kill these little babies. Now Remember, God said you have to take care of the little animals."
"The Fort Defiance Humane Society is very appreciative of this donation from Hughes Financial Services," said Rick Edmonds, chairman of the humane society's governing board. "The success of the humane society is due in large part to the generous donations of the Defiance County community."
Humane society officials also are trying to raise funds by increasing agency memberships.
These can be purchased at $50 per person, or $40 for seniors and students, while a membership can be gifted to another person, according to Weaner.
Interested persons can sign up at the agency's website (fortdefiancehumanesociety.org).
As for the humane society's finances, things remain stable, but Weaner said the agency is being cautious.
"It's hard to get a grasp until we look at the entire year, but we definitely have been keeping a close eye on things," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.