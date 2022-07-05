HICKSVILLE — The Huber Youth Productions will present “Legally Blonde Jr.,” the musical, on July 16-17.
At the Delta Nu sorority House, word is out that Elle Woods (played by Aria Clem) is about to be engaged to Warner Huntington (Drake Rittenhouse). Margo (Jailyn Tunis), Serena (Lilly Cox), and Pilar (Lyla Clem) help Elle choose a dress for the occasion.
Just when Elle thinks that Warner is proposing, he breaks up with her, leaving her heartbroken. But she realizes her only solution is to follow him to Harvard Law School and prove to Warner she is serious enough for him. Kate (Allison Carnes) helps Elle study for the LSAT, and after finally passing, her application comes to the Harvard Admissions coordinators where Lowell, Winthrop (Titus Garmater) and Pforzheimer (Charlette Strong) finally decide to admit Elle after a showy personal essay.
On the first day of class, Elle meets fellow classmates, Aaron, Padamadam (Brock McDowell) and Enid (Kaylee Beunger) as well as Warner, who is shocked to see her on campus. Professor Callahan (Colton Hancock) kicks Elle out of class for being unprepared at the suggestion of Vivienne (Erica Ahmed) who happens to be Warner’s new girlfriend.
Emmett (Luke Eicher), Callahan’s teaching assistant, tires to console Elle, but she finds the nearest salon and meets Paulette (Lilia Bowden) who commiserates with her situation. Elle help Paulette win her dog back from her estranged boyfriend, Dewey (Gabe Schimmoller).
The interns quickly jump into the case of a fitness video guru, Brooke Wyndham (Allie Nelson) who is accused of killing her wealthy husband. Brooke shares with Elle her alibi, but Elle promises to keep it a secret due to her Delta Nu pledge to Brooke.
Back at the Salon, Paulette has her eyes for the UPS man, Kyle (Blayze Vance) but isn’t confident enough to go after him. Elle teaches her a guaranteed move to win any guy’s affection, but when she tries it, she accidentally breaks Kyle nose.
After refusing Callahan’s advances, Elle is convinced that she is seen as a joke and prepares to return home. But Paulette and Vivienne convince her to stay and fight. At the trial, Elle proves that Brooke’s stepdaughter, Chutney (Maren Carnes), has a flawed alibi and the truth comes out. Elle wins the case and goes on to become the valedictorian of her class.
