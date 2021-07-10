HICKSVILLE — The Huber Summer Academy Junior Youth will present Xanadu Jr. on July 16-18.
Thirty youth from six area counties, three states and eight different schools are involved with the youth program directed by Julie Hall. The Academy participants have spent four weeks of rehearsals to create the musical about following your dreams despite limitations or obstacles.
The music from Electric Light Orchestra is spotlighted with familiar favorites like Evil Woman, I’m Alive, Have You Never Been Mellow, and Suspended in Time, along with the title song Xanadu.
The story takes place in 1980 along a California Beach where Sonny Malone (Luke Eicher) becomes frustrated with the mural he has painted of the nine muses of Greek mythology. After he storms off in frustration, the Muses (Allison Carnes, Maren Carnes, Aria Clem, Lyla Clem, Ava Pickett, Jordys Vance) come to life and Clio (Katherine Bland), Sonny’s Muse, hatches a plan to inspire Sonny to artistic greatness.
Disguised as a regular mortal, Clio (now mortally named Kira) inspires Sonny to follow his dreams. This infuriates sister muses Melpomene (Leah Garmater) and Calliope (Aria Clem), who hatch a plan to curse Kira so she falls in love with mortal Sonny, which is forbidden.
Sonny is inspired to fulfill his dream and meets with theater owner, Danny (Tanner Foust), who is not interested in Sonny’s plan until Kira enters and reminds him of someone he knew long ago that inspired him to build the theater. Danny finally agrees to give Sonny the Xanadu Theater to restore while Melpomene and Calliope conjure up their plans to make them fall in love.
Once Xanadu is ready to open, Kira receives a visit from Hermes (Ali Diaw) with a reminder from Zeus of the rules she must live by. Kira, realizing her feelings for Sonny, tries to leave, but Sonny begs her to stay. Confronted by her sisters, the truth comes out and she leaves.
Kira is brought before Zeus (Colton Hancock), Hera (Emma Huber-Whitman), Thetis (Eden Shuherk), Aphrodite (Melina Schroeder), Eros (Layne Lobdell) and mythical creatures (Ben Harris, Gabe Schimmoller, and Kailin Elwood) to answer for what she has done. Zeus pronounces his sentence, but with the others begging for mercy, he pardons Kira.
Sonny arrives at Mount Olympus to profess his love and Zeus decrees that Kira shall return to Earth as a mortal to be with Sonny and grants her the gift of Xanadu.
Visit huberoperahouse.org for more information on this show.
