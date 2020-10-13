• Defiance County
Huber presentation:
The Huber Opera House, Hicksville, will present "Pump Boys and Dinettes," a CC Banks Production. The musical comedy will be presented Oct. 22-24 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call 419-506-1085 for reservations. There is limited seating due to social distancing requirements.
