HICKSVILLE — The Opera Lane Performers will put on a production of “Fools” at the Huber Opera House here April 1-3.
Friday and Saturday (April 1-2) will have the options of a dinner theater experience (at 6:30 p.m.) or a show only option (7:30 p.m.). Sunday is the show only and starts at 2:30 pm. More information is available online at huberoperahouse.org.
“Fools” is a comic fable by Neil Simon, set in a small village during the late 19th century. The story starts with Leon Tolchinsky, an ambitious young school teacher (played by Aaron Mann), arriving in the village of Kulyenchikov, an idyllic and remote Ukrainian hamlet. His mission is to educate a doctor’s daughter, Sophia Zubritsky (Aleyah Mack).
Upon arrival, Leon encounters a rather unintelligent shepherd by the name of “Something Something Snetsky, the sheep loser” (Dustan Bradley). After a confusing and tedious conversation with Snetsky, Leon goes off to find the home of his new employer, Dr. Zubritsky (Keith Robinson).
After Leon struggles with the locals, Mishkin the postman (Calvin Watkins), Slovitch the butcher (Kathy Kennedy), and Yenchna the vendor (Natalie Griffiths), the action shifts to the home of Dr. Zubritsky and his wife, Leyna (Nichole Robinson). We learn that the pair are equally dim-witted as the rest of the characters including Magistrate Kupchik (Dennis Jackson). When the doctor mentions a curse, Leon discovers that the town’s idiocy is no accident, that it is a 200-year curse of stupidity cast on them.
The curse will be broken if Leon is able to educate Sophia. Leon is introduced to the Zubritsky’s daughter, Sophia, and is immediately lovestruck. He tries to ask her a few simple questions, but she responds idiotically. Later, Leon talks to the Zubritskys, who tell him that the curse can also be broken if Sophia marries Count Gregor (Jamy Shaffer), the last of the Yousekevitch line. Leon resolves to break the curse, but no one tells him that if he stays over 24 hours and fails to break the curse, he too becomes stupid.
