HICKSVILLE — After a year of cancellations, one of Defiance County’s entertainment venues is preparing a return to business as usual.
Chris Feichter, director of operations at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center, said “We closed in March 2020 and reopened to 15% capacity, with six feet between seats in October 2020.” It has been over a year to this weekend when the first show at full capacity is held.
The show, “A Mother Goose Comedy”, is part of the Huber KIDZ program. According to the summer Huber Headliner, the newsletter of the opera house, “19 children (ages 6-10) from five area counties registered”.
Asked about the changes for this year with restrictions lifted, Feichter added, “It’s great to open to 100% capacity. We are telling everyone, ‘If you wish to wear a mask you may do so, but it’s not a requirement anymore.’”
A second youth opportunity debuts next week. The Huber Summer Youth Junior Theater Academy, for ages 10-16, will begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Youth will work on the play Xanadu Jr.
During the academy, the youth will learn their roles, set design, production, costuming and staging. The debut for that play will be July 16-18.
According to Feichter, “The youth performances have condensed dialogue with more singing and it’s important to not that Xanadu Jr. is based on the (Tony award nominated) Broadway play Xanadu not the movie by the same name.”
The auditions for the play were in mid-May, and Feichter said, “We have 30+ kids for the stage now, but we still have some parts available.”
Asked if academy attendees had to act on stage, Feichter said, “Absolutely not. We offer opportunities for any young person who wants to help out backstage, on stage, with set design, production, the whole gamut.”
The webpage for the Huber Opera House lists 1882 for its beginning as a hotel. When the Pettit Opera House burned, the hotel owners decided to make their business into a new opera house. In the 20th Century, the opera house changed owners and was neglected.
For the past 21 years, the Huber has had ongoing restoration in the auditorium, lobby, community rooms and exterior. This year, work has started on the balcony, where the floor has been reinforced and leveled to allow installation of seats.
About 80 seats in total, they will be “sold” to individuals as a fundraiser for materials and supplies for the renovation. Buyers will then have a plaque placed on the back of the seat in their name. Seating and balcony renovations are being paid for by generous donations and purchasing of balcony seats by individuals.
Throughout the summer, at 7 p.m. every other Thursday evening, patio concerts will entertain the community. The free concerts make their return June 24 on the patio between the Tribune and the Huber, local talent will entertain throughout the summer.
Concerning the concerts, Feichter said, “Bring a chair, bring a picnic basket and enjoy the evening with local artists.” The dates for the concerts are June 24, July 1, 15 and 29, and Aug. 12.
For information about the youth academy or Fall performances, call 419-542-9443, access the Huber Opera House Facebook page, or go to their webpage at huberoperahouse.org.
